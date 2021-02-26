Ha Ha, Harley And Hollow Heart – Thank FOC It's Friday 26th February

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

Haha #3 gets FOC along with second printing of #2 and a stunning Roger Langridge cover – the creator of Fred The Clown.

Chris Golden and Mike Mignola relaunch Lady Baltimore with Witch Queens drawn by Bridgit Connell, resolicited with FOC after being dropped for the pandemic.

Stray Dogs #2 also gets FOC with the second printing of #1

For Marvel its all about Alien #1, with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500 FOC covers.

Carnage: Black, White And Blood #1 launches for FOC.

Guardians Of The Galaxy #12 ends one era…

King In Black gives us a Scream oneshot, Savage Avengers in the Hellfire Club

Spider-Man gets a new costume in Amazing Spider-Man #62. or maybe #61.

Marvel has three WandaVision related books back in print, The Vision Collection, The Wanda & Vision Saga and House Of M.

Firefly jumps to the future with Brand New Verse with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 covers.

Hollow Heart #2 goes to FOC as #1 gets its second printing.

While DC Comics gets an FOC for Future State: Teen Titans: Ruin, Harley Quinn #1, the Poison Ivy: Thorns graphic novel that DC forgot about so had to return to FOC and the launch of Teen Titans Academy #1.

What's on your FOC?

