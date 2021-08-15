Hammerbronies Rejoice in Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle #1 [Preview]

Another Warhammer comic is in stores from Marvel Comics this Wednesday: Warhammer 40K Sisters of Battle #1. Will this comic please the Hammerbronies, the hardcore fans of Warhammer 40K? You'll have to be the judge of that. Look, we cover comics, wrestling, and Dave Bautista's tweets, not Warhammer. We're out of our element here. Check out a preview below.

WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210564

JUN210565 – WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS OF BATTLE #1 (OF 5) GAMES WORKSHOP VAR – $4.99

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins

SURVIVE THE GRIM DARKNESS OF THE FUTURE WITH THE SISTERS OF BATTLE!

A squad of Adepta Sororitas, led by CANONESS VERIDYAN arrive on planet Siscia to retrieve a lost Inquisitorial acolyte and put down a heretical uprising. As Novitiate GHITA'S first mission with her Order gets underway, what should be an easy mission turns into something much worse, as an unknown force deep within the subterranean city of the planet rears its ugly head!

It's no-holds-barred action, mystery, and daemons galore as the all-female military force lets bolters blaze and flamers scorch in this all-new saga! Show your faith and fervor to the Emperor by joining us for the start of the next phase of WARHAMMER comics at Marvel!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $4.99