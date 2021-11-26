Hardware Season One #3 Preview: Don't Trust Anyone

HARDWARE SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC114

0821DC115 – HARDWARE SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6) CVR B DENYS COWAN CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Mateus Manhanini

So long, Dakota—with bridges burned and allies abandoned, Curtis Metcalf is on the move! He's tracked down Edwin Alva's former partner, Asher Sim, in Singapore to get the truth about their early days…and find some leverage he can use. But can Sim be trusted? Or is he as dangerous as Alva?

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $3.99

