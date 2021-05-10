Hari Conner Sells I Shall Never Fall In Love Graphic Novel At Auction

I Shall Never Fall in Love by Hari Conner is their new debut YA graphic novel, and they have successfully sold it at auction to Harriet Low of HMH.

I Shall Never Fall in Love is a queer Regency romance starring two friends trying to find their places in the world and each other's lives. George and Eleanor's story explores class privilege, trans identity, and friendship in the time of calling cards and Empire waists. Hari Conner's agent Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management negotiated the deal for North American rights. Hari tweeted out the news;

(BURSTS THROUGH YOUR DOOR) GUESS WHAT. I'm very, very excited to announce the new graphic novel I've been working on. I've been planning this 'trans/non-binary romantic hero, queer period drama romcom of my dreams' for years, and I'm beyond thrilled I get to make it a reality… also a huge thanks to everyone who's listened to my overenthusiasm about this & attempts to talk to them about queer history so far, especially my agent @jessicamileo (who is included in this group)

With Jessica adding "Hari's debut is the perfect combination of heart, humor, yearning and all your favorite Austen tropes in a queer period romcom!"

Hari is best known for Finding Home, a multi-award-winning LGBT+ comic book romance set in a fantasy world that explores mental health recovery, nature, and learning to let yourself grow. Finding Home is currently serialised online in partnership with Tapas, and self-published in print as series of graphic novels funded via Kickstarter. The first 3 books are now complete, and Hari is currently working on the fourth and final book. Hair also created Into The Dungeon, a best-eelling chose-your-own-adventure book.

I Shall Never Fall in Love will be published by HMH in the autumn of 2024. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is a publisher based in Boston's Financial District of textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults. They also have an extensive graphic novel line which can be viewed right here. Feel free to go take a look at this handy link any time you fancy.