Harley Quinn #12 Preview: Aquaman Gets No Respect
When Harley turns to DC heroes for inspiration in this preview of Harley Quinn #12, she comes up blank when thinking of Aquaman. He would talk to fish, Harley. He would talk to fish. Check out the preview below.
HARLEY QUINN #12
DC Comics
(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo
If Superman had to deal with a bomb on a runaway train barreling toward Gotham, he'd just throw the whole thing into outer space like a football. Zatanna would do some cool magic thing. Aquaman would, like, summon an army of bomb-defusing dolphins or something. But I'm Harley Quinn…and I can't do any of those things. So how am I gonna defuse the bomb, save Kevin, and stop Keepsake from destroying Gotham? Well…I'm workin' on it, okay? Don't rush me! But I've definitely, certainly, without a doubt got it handled. Probably.
In Shops: 2/22/2022
SRP: $3.99
