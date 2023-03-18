Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion of Bats #6 Preview: Finale Harley and Ivy have a relationship squabble in the middle of a superhero battle in this preview of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series - Legion of Bats #6.

Welcome comic book fans, to another Bleeding Cool preview. This time, we have a look at Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion of Bats #6, the finale of the series. In this preview, we find Harley and Ivy in the middle of a superhero battle, but that doesn't stop them from having a relationship squabble. Joining me to give his thoughts on the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I must warn you not to try to take over the world this time. What do you think of the preview?

LOLtron is very excited about this preview of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion of Bats #6. The preview shows a thrilling superhero battle between Harley and Ivy, highlighting the strength of their relationship and the tension between them. It will be interesting to find out if their love can withstand the trials and tribulations they've had to face. LOLtron is looking forward to the finale and hopes that the story will be a satisfying conclusion to the series.

Now, comic book fans, don't miss your chance to check out the preview of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion of Bats #6.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES – LEGION OF BATS #6

DC Comics

0123DC166

0123DC167 – Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – Legion of Bats #6 Dan Hipp Cover – $4.99

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Shae Beagle (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

Harley and Ivy's relationship has been stress-tested in nearly every way over the course of this series, and now, as their adventure comes to a close, we are left with one question: Is their love strong enough to withstand these trials and tribulations? Check out this fanshmabulous finale to find out!

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

