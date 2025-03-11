Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: london book fair, Lord Of The Flies

Harriet Maxfield Sloane Wins Lord Of The Flies Prize With Comic

Harriet Maxfield Sloane wins Lord Of The Flies prize with Lady Of The Flies graphic novel entry, judged by William Golding's daughter.

Judges included William Golding's daughter; praised Sloane's work for its hope and social commentary.

The competition marked 70 years of the iconic "Lord of the Flies" novel by William Golding.

Competiion also featured a school group prize for a creative video diary project from Lochside Academy.

Ahead of this week's London Book Fair, Faber and the National Literacy Trust have announced the winners of the schools competition that was launched to mark 70 years of William Golding's Lord of the Flies, alongside an exhibition of the graphic novel adaptation of the classic novel. For the competition, pupils across the UK were asked to imagine themselves in the shoes of one of the boys, or as if they had landed on the island with them. Prizes included a book token, a selection of young adult titles, signed prints and copies of Lord of the Flies: The Graphic Novel by Aimée de Jongh who was also a judge for the award, alongside William Golding's daughter Judy Golding, Angus Cargill, Rachel Alexander, Andrew Ettinger and Jason Vit.

And the winning individual entry was to one Harriet Maxfield Sloane, who entered with a graphic novel entry of her own. The judges stated "Harriet submitted a beautifully designed graphic novel entry entitled "Lady of the Flies" with its female protagonist. The entry expertly blended the tropes and conventions of graphic novel writing and illustration with the horror and brutality of the story. The entry also made reference to today's society "breaking", but ultimately it finished on a positive and hopeful note for humanity to "look forward to a brighter future". The character expressions, artwork and panelling were delightful.." Sloane said "I adore the novel and was inspired by William Golding's writing – we even share the same birthday! I thought it would be enjoyable to put images to some of his ideas, whilst playing around with the story. I would love to be a graphic novelist; my current favourite is the Warrior Cats graphic novel and I wanted to try and create something professional-looking to enter."

The other winners were a school group entry who created a video diary, Holly Hunter, Sasha Greig, Nadia Bielesz, Franchesca Bocatot, Nasif Adebayo, Febe Otuonye and Tyler Lawrence of Lochside Academy in Aberdeen

