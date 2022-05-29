Hasbro Announces Star Wars Third Sister Lightsaber HasLab

Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally here, giving Star Wars fans a bridge in-between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The new series is giving us some brand new characters as well as live-action debut of some iconic Inquisitors. One of the new Inquisitors is the Third Sister Reva, and it looks like Hasbro has been giving her a lot of love lately. This week alone, she got new figures for The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and the Retro Collection. It looks like Hasbro is still not done with her as they have unveiled the Star Wars: The Black Series Reva (The Third Sister) Force FX Elite Lightsaber HasLab.

This Crown-Funding campaign features the first-ever fully integrated double-bladed Star Wars Force FX Elite Lightsaber. Measuring 6 feet long, the double-bladed saber can be wielded in both single and double mode, with both sides featuring interactive modes. Collectors can choose between half-circle and full-circle grip designs with added lights and sounds. All the new modified Force FX Elite features include Wall Cut, Blast Deflect, Ignition, and Battle Sequence effects. Unlike the show, this saber will not spin, and it will cost fans $499.99. A total of 5000 backers are needed to fully fund the HasLab, and the campaign is already live right here with an end on July 11, 2022.

"When we first see her, it's a flash of a black uniform … a bright red blade … and a ruthless expression. This Force-sensitive villain is more than a match for the Jedi—and is an unforgettable new character in Star Wars entertainment. Are you ready to help Inquisitor Reva on her mission? For the first time in live-action entertainment, Inquisitor Reva and her double-bladed LIGHTSABER™ made their debut in the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi™ streaming only on Disney+. And only HasLab can bring her iconic lightsaber from onscreen battle scenes right into your hands."

Inquisitor Reva—also known as The Third Sister—is calculating, ambitious, and will stop at nothing to bring down the Jedi. Inquisitors were tasked by Darth Vader™ with a mission to destroy all children of the Force—giving them access to the Empire's latest technologies, including the double-bladed lightsaber. It features dual modes—single- and double-bladed—ideal for disorienting and incapacitating enemies.

Now's your chance to join the Inquisitors' ranks with a lightsaber built to destroy even the most skillful remaining members of the Jedi Order™. With this premium roleplay item, you can gear up like an Inquisitor and relive key moments and thrilling battle scenes from Obi-Wan Kenobi—imagine the storytelling possibilities! Don't miss out! This crowdfunded project will run from May 27th 2022 7:30PM ET to July 11th 11:59PM ET. If successful, the project will begin shipping Fall 2023.