Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Outsiders, planetary

Have Planetary Fans Been Sleeping On The Outsiders? (Spoilers)

Outsiders #6 is out this Tuesday from DC Comics by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey. Spoilers ahead.

Article Summary Outsiders #6 reignites the Wildstorm universe with DC's Luke Fox and Kate Kane.

Planetary lore expands as DC integrates the Snowflake, the Carrier, and Jenny Crisis.

Metafictional twists in Outsiders #8 with a journey to the Place Between Pages.

Jakita Wagner's return avoids crises while Outsiders questions DC's editorial tactics.

Bleeding Cool was the first to confirm that the twelve-issue series Outsiders series by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey was a full-blown Wildstorm revival, at least of the Warren Ellis Authority/Planetary axis of it all. Luke Fox and Kate Kane, The Batman Of New York and Batwoman, taking on the Planetary roles previously played by Elijah Snow and Jakita Wagner, respectively, with Lucius Fox as the Fourth Man. But who was The Drummer? A new character called.. Drummer. We got Century Babies, The Carrier, The Bleed, the Planetary Guide. As well as digging in deep with the Challengers Of The Unknown and appointing Jenny Crisis as a new Century Baby on their books. And Outsiders #6 is out this Tuesday from DC Comics. Spoilers ahead.

With Jake and Kate encountering the Planetary Snowflake. And Drummer knowing as much as the old Planetary crew once did. Here's how it first appeared in Planetary, drawn by John Cassaday.

And how it was later explained by Jakita Wahner in the Planetary/Batman Night On Earth crossover in a way that angered a number of folk.

As the snowflake existing in 196,833 dimensional space each rotation creating a new universe, is different to a multiverse consisting of 196,833 universes. But that's Jakita Wagner for you, the details were never her forte. And in Outsiders #8 it all gets rather meta as they slip in the Place Between Pages. That's right, folks, they are Lying in the Gutters. But who else has been lying?

Is Outsiders still a twelve-issues series? Is it ongoing? Will it be cancelled or crised out? And is this an absolute criticism of DC editorial for playing with their readers as if they were toys? Manipulation, cruelty or commercial reality? One might note that original Planetary publisher Wildstorm was bought by DC Comics and DC insisted on major changes to the original run… talking of which. And while DC has been playing to Tuesday Titans of later, they have committed to return to Wednesday Warriors in the summer…

Jakita Wagner has returned to publication with DC Comics, dodging the crisis and the cancellations, and has been hiding in plain sight all this time. And still getting the thing about the snowflake wrong. Planetary fans, time to get back on board. Outsiders #6 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly and Robert Carey is published on Tuesday from DC Comics.

OUTSIDERS #6 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

THE PLACE BETWEEN PAGES Welcome, Outsiders. Welcome to a pleasant small town, sitting just outside the periphery of memory. Please, do make yourselves at home–there's much to do, and all the time in the world to do it. Take a stroll past long forgotten faces, visit places that no longer are, and leave the worries of your endless existence behind. At long last, you have nothing to fear. Welcome to the Place Between Pages. Welcome outside. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2024

OUTSIDERS #7 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

[TITLE REDACTED] A requiem is held for a fallen friend. The Guide is opened, and the truth of the world is revealed. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2024

OUTSIDERS #8 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

Following the explosive revelations of last issue, Batwoman departs the Outsiders on a solo quest of her own design. In the storied deserts of the American southwest, a dangerous specter stalks the innocent and guilty alike with a vengeance that spans all the way back to those first dark days of the Old West. Anyone with violence in their heart can become the victim…or the perpetrator. Can Kate Kane hunt this monster down before more innocent lives are destroyed…or before it consumes her soul with its violence as well? Guest-starring Young Justice's Jinny Hex, this issue is a brutal showdown for the soul of the Batwoman! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!