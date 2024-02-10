Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: authority, Jenny Sparks, Outsiders, planetary, wildstorm

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

The Outsiders went public about being a DC Universe revamp of Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's Planetary series for Wildstorm before.

Article Summary The Outsiders #4 ties into Warren Ellis's Planetary and The Authority.

A new Century Baby, is introduced, succeeding Jenny Sparks.

Jenny is the latest iteration, reflecting the spirit of our turbulent times.

DC Comics' The Outsiders #4 hits shelves with major story revelations on 2/13/2024.

The Outsiders went public about being a DC Universe revamp of Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's Planetary series for Wildstorm. But we noted that, with Century Babies, the Carrier and the Bleed, it might also bring in Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch's The Authority.

The preview of this week's The Outsiders #4 going all in on that with the new Century Baby to succees Jenny Sparks. And if you and wondering about Jenny Quantum, introduced later in the many relaunches and reboots, we'll get to that.

So we have Jennifer Cressi, though that won't be the name she sticks with. And her turbulent teenage life gets reflected in the world around her.

Which is never going to be an easy run for the world. And totaly explains 2016, right?

But even this Century Baby learns responsibilities. Maybe she caught one of the Spider-Man movies. Anyway, she follows the path of her predecessor Jenny Sparks to the only place that really matters, right? As we go beyond the preview into the proper spoilers…

And has the conversation with the new Drummer as to who she is and where she is going. Also, who came before.

Jenny Steam, Jenny Discover, Jenny Crusade… yeah, that'll get her cancelled. And Jenny Quantum has been written out of continuity…. so what's this new Jenny?

Jenny Crisis. Embodying the spirit of the age, that seems right. Whether global political, culture wars, or the multiverse, it fits. And she swears just like Malcolm Tucker in The Thick Of It…

The Outsiders #4 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

OUTSIDERS #4 CVR A ROGER CRUZ

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz

Luke Fox assembled the Outsiders to brave the unknown. To discover the forgotten, to bring the hidden to light, and to use the truth underneath them all to find a better way forward. Little does he know the Drummer has a plan of her own–and she's one step closer to bringing it to fruition! Something happened at the turn of the millennium that shook the universe, and in this pivotal chapter, the Outsiders head into the strange shadows of London's underground to discover just what–or who–is at the center of this new crisis!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/13/2024

