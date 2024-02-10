Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , , ,

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

The Outsiders went public about being a DC Universe revamp of Warren Ellis and John Cassaday's Planetary series for Wildstorm before.

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

The preview of this week's The Outsiders #4 going all in on that with the new Century Baby to succees Jenny Sparks. And if you and wondering about Jenny Quantum, introduced later in the many relaunches and reboots, we'll get to that.

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

So we have Jennifer Cressi, though that won't be the name she sticks with. And her turbulent teenage life gets reflected in the world around her.

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

Which is never going to be an easy run for the world. And totaly explains 2016, right?

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

But even this Century Baby learns responsibilities. Maybe she caught one of the Spider-Man movies. Anyway, she follows the path of her predecessor Jenny Sparks to the only place that really matters, right? As we go beyond the preview into the proper spoilers…

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

And has the conversation with the new Drummer as to who she is and where she is going. Also, who came before.

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

Jenny Steam, Jenny Discover, Jenny Crusade… yeah, that'll get her cancelled. And Jenny Quantum has been written out of continuity…. so what's this new Jenny?

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

Jenny Crisis. Embodying the spirit of the age, that seems right. Whether global political, culture wars, or the multiverse, it fits. And she swears just like Malcolm Tucker in The Thick Of It

A New Authority 21st Century Baby Named (Outsiders Spoilers)

The Outsiders #4 is published by DC Comics on Tuesday.

OUTSIDERS #4 CVR A ROGER CRUZ
(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Robert Carey (CA) Roger Cruz
Luke Fox assembled the Outsiders to brave the unknown. To discover the forgotten, to bring the hidden to light, and to use the truth underneath them all to find a better way forward. Little does he know the Drummer has a plan of her own–and she's one step closer to bringing it to fruition! Something happened at the turn of the millennium that shook the universe, and in this pivotal chapter, the Outsiders head into the strange shadows of London's underground to discover just what–or who–is at the center of this new crisis!
Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/13/2024

