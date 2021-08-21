Heathens & Croak Launch in AfterShock Comics November 2021 Solicits

AfterShock Comics launch two new series in November, Croak #1 by Paul Tobin and Andy MacDonald, and Heathens #1 by Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio, and Sami Kivela, and the return of their Misatoniv by Mark Sable and Giorgio Pontrelli with the Even Death May Die one-shot. All in AfterShock's November 2021 solicitations.

CROAK #1 CVR A ANDY MACDONALD

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211158

SEP211159 – CROAK #1 CVR B 15 COPY FREE HARREN INCV

SEP211160 – CROAK #1 CVR B 15 COPY HARREN INCV – 4.99

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andy MacDonald

Seven years ago, an attempt to weaponize dreams resulted in holes being punched through the world we know and into the world of dreams. Nightmarish creatures now stalk the land, sprouting from (and killing) anyone unlucky enough to dream. The only way to save the world is for certain people to have their dreams come true.

Which is how Risa Harumi finds herself not only fighting monsters, but forced into finding true love. Monsters and modern dating? It feels like a nightmare either way, and the only help Risa has is a friendly-ish monster named Croak and her pre-teen daughter, Machi.

From Paul Tobin (BUNNY MASK) and Andy MacDonald (I BREATHED A BODY, Multiple Man), comes a unique story of one woman's quest to save the world, if only she could learn the difference between love and monsters.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

HEATHENS #1 CVR A KIVELA WITH WORDIE

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211161

SEP211162 – HEATHENS #1 CVR B 15 COPY FREE ANDREA MUTTI INCV

SEP211163 – HEATHENS #1 CVR B 15 COPY ANDREA MUTTI INCV – 4.99

(W) Cullen Bunn, Heath Amodio (A / CA) Sami Kivela

When evil men and women escape from the depths of the eternal abyss, the Pirate Queen Lady Shih is sent to retrieve them. But when one of history's most notorious killers breaks free, even she needs help. Enter the Heathens: Shih, Lucky Luciano, Bumpy Johnson, Sofia the Golden Hand, and Billy the Kid. From Hell they came to mete out a justice as dark as their own tormented souls.

From the wonderfully wretched imaginations of AfterShock horror-alum Cullen Bunn (EDEN, PIECEMEAL, DARK ARK) and Heath Amodio (SuperCLEAN), and illustrated by superstar Sami Kivelä (UNDONE BY BLOOD), in THE HEATHENS, evil meets its match – five of them, to be exact.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 4.99

MISKATONIC EVEN DEATH MAY DIE CVR A HAUN

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211164

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Jeremy Haun

PRESTIGE FORMAT ONE-SHOT

PRESTIGE FORMAT ONE-SHOT

The hit series returns!

The horrifying events in the Miskatonic Valley have torn apart retired detective Tom Malone and ex-FBI agent Miranda Keller. Miranda tries to escape a Deep One concentration camp and a traumatized Tom is obsessed with finding and freeing her. But soon they both start sharing dreams of Cthulhu, a monstrous entity in the South Pacific who will soon awaken and bring about the end of the world as we know it.

From the returning team of Mark Sable (Graveyard of Empires, WAR ON TERROR: GODKILLERS) and Giorgio Pontrelli (Dylan Dog).

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 6.99

MISKATONIC EVEN DEATH MAY DIE CVR B 10 COPY FREE INCV

MISKATONIC EVEN DEATH MAY DIE CVR B 10 COPY RICHARDS INCV

CHICKEN DEVIL #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211167

(W) Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The most unlikely chicken-fried revenge story continues. Mitchell, our overmatched hero, must contend with the bloody aftermath of his first run-in with the Russian mob…as he deals with nosey detectives, his shady business partner, Antonio and the stolen heroin.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

CROSS TO BEAR #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211168

(W) Marko Stojanovic (A / CA) Sinisa Banovic

Edgar swore he was done with The Order. He was done with the secrecy, the monsters and, most importantly, the killing. But now the murderer known as Jack the Ripper has hit close to home, and Edgar has no choice but to do what he promised he never would…return to The Order, and his brother along with it, to enact his plan of terrible revenge.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CAMPISI #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211169

(W) James Patrick (A) Marco Locati (CA) Fran Galan

The dragon $&#% has hit the fan. It's all but certain that the dragon is going to destroy Green Village, and the people who couldn't or wouldn't leave the neighborhood are going to die. Sonny Campisi has one last desperate chance to save his home, but he's going to need the help from the most unlikely source.

Each issue of CAMPISI: THE DRAGON INCIDENT features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BEYOND THE BREACH #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211170

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

It's complete chaos as interdimensional bounty hunters descend upon Vanessa and crew. One of our heroes will sacrifice themselves, but will it be enough? Will Vanessa manage to get Dougie home? Is there even a home to return to? And what will happen to everyone else?!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SEARCH FOR HU #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211171

(W) Steve Orlando, Jon Tsuei (A / CA) Rubine

Aaron Tse's path of revenge has already taken him from America to China to avenge an attack on his parents perpetrated by his own family. After a disastrous shootout between the Hu and Margolis sides of said family, Aaron questions everything. Is this a war he can't win? Just when Aaron thinks the stakes can't get any higher, tragedy strikes again, and this time, it might finally push him past the point of no return.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ALMOST AMERICAN #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211172

(W) Ron Marz (A) Marco Castiello (CA) Rus Wooton

Having fled from their native Russia with little more than their lives, the Neumann's find themselves marooned in Philadelphia, housed in luxurious surroundings but virtual prisoners of the U.S. government. As the CIA and FBI bicker over which agency will utilize them as intelligence assets, the unwitting couple is stalked by a Russian agent seeking revenge.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ANIMOSITY OMNIBUS HC

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211173

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Elton Thomasi (A / CA) Rafael de Latorre

The complete series in one massive mammal-friendly 600+ page hardcover!

One day, the Animals woke up. They started thinking. They started talking. They started taking revenge.

Now, a dog and his girl are trying to get away – out of New York City, and all the way to San Francisco, to the only person who might be able to protect and save her.

Follow Jesse and her dog, Sandor on their travels, where they'll meet the Animal Army, be introduced to a Queen Bee, escape the clutches of a terrible boarding school, and navigate the apocalyptic landscape of America, all while meeting friends and making enemies.

This volume contains the entire groundbreaking series, issues #1-28 and the FCBD issue from 2019, ANIMOSITY TALES.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 125

BEQUEST TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211174

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

Welcome to the high fantasy world of Tangea! A land where wizards and warriors battle dragons in dark dank dungeons! Where thieves pillage ancient ruins and priests an-swer the audible words of their great gods!

Welcome to Chicago, Illinois! Where the magical items from Tangea are being traded on the black market and are messing everything up.

Now, a group of Tangea adventurers must go undercover in our modern world to stop artifacts and monsters from falling into the wrong hands. But how will they fare in a world without wizards and warriors? A world without heroes? This 128-page volume contains the entire series, issues #1-4.

From Tim Seeley (DARK RED, BRILLIANT TRASH) and Freddie E. Williams II (HeMan/Thundercats, Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) comes BEQUEST, a real-world fantasy tale.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 16.99

UNDONE BY BLOOD TP VOL 2 OTHER SIDE OF EDEN OTHER SIDE OF ED

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211175

(W) Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson (A / CA) Sami Kivela

The early 1930's: The height of the Great Depression and beginning of the Dust Bowl. Silvano Luna Del Rio works as a postman in Buttar, Texas. Reeling from a tragic past, with only a gun and a Western novel to his name, Silvano sets out to take back from the country that took so much from him by robbing the first skyscraper West of the Mississippi. But acts of retribution are never as simple as they seem, as his target is home to an eccentric fraternal brotherhood hiding their own dark secrets.

By Silvano's side is an old west novel featuring famed gunslinger Solomon Eaton. As both stories unfold simultaneously, in true UNDONE BY BLOOD fashion, the mythic Western informs choices in reality, for better or worse.

From the minds of Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (The Dregs, X-Men, HER INFERNAL DESCENT) and artist Sami Kivelä (Abbott, Machine Gun Wizards) comes the next story in the critically acclaimed neo-western series that depicts the hard truths of seeking vengeance in the real world.

This 128-page collection contains the entire second volume, issues #1-4.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 16.99

PROJECT PATRON TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211176

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) David Talaski

Thirty years ago, the world watched in horror as THE PATRON, a hero sent as humanitarian aid from a different dimension, went punch for punch with WOE, a primordial beast and a perfect match for our mighty protector. In the end, hero and villain alike fell…but the Patron returned – and continues to defend us to this day!

At least, that's what we've all been told.

The truth is, the Patron died that day along with Woe. The UN replaced the Patron with a Reploid, designed to mimic the real Patron and continue on his mission of protection.

Today, the Patron Reploid is secretly piloted by an elite team – a team prepared for anything… except for the death of one of their own.

A deep dive into the underside of the superhero mythos as only writer Steve Orlando (KILL A MAN, Midnighter, Martian Manhunter) can tell it. Illustrated by Patrick Piazzalunga (Siege, X-Factor), this volume contains issues #1-5.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 16.99

PHANTOM ON THE SCAN TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211177

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Mark Torres

Twenty years ago, a comet fell to earth. Since that night, Matthew has been haunted by a spirit that gives him incredible psychic abilities.

Every time Matthew uses his gifts, he draws closer to death, and other psychics – all of whom gained their powers on the night the comet fell – are dying in horrible ways. To save himself, Matthew gathers a group of psychics to solve the mystery of their powers before it's too late.

Brought to life by Cullen Bunn (DARK ARK, UNHOLY GRAIL, BROTHERS DRACUL, PIECEMEAL) and Mark Torres (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Judge Dredd, The Shrinking Man).

This volume contains issues #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: 16.99

GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211178

(W) Graham Nolan (A / CA) Bret Blevins

Four young women are brought together by a mysterious invitation. They soon learn that the building houses a portal to the other twelve known dimensions, and that a malevolent creature known as Abraxis has bound these dimensions together, enslaving them to his will.

But the gatekeeper is missing, and now the only thing standing in Abraxis' way is a quartet of young women with powers they don't even know they have…for now.

Written by Graham Nolan (The Chenoo, Return to Monster Island) and illustrated by Bret Blevins (Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League). This volume contains issues #1-#5.

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 16.99

MILES TO GO TP (RES) (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

SEP211179

(W) B. Clay Moore (A / CA) Stephen Molnar

Amara Bishop is a newly single mother with a long-buried past. Raised by an

alcoholic father in a rundown trailer, Amara was a child when she learned to kill. And she hasn't killed anyone since she was thirteen. When her aging mentor is murdered, and her daughter is threatened, that will soon change…

An unlikely assassin in a deadly game of cat and mouse, brought to you by B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick, Battle Hymn) and Stephan Molnar (Imaginary Fiends, Star Trek). This volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 16.99

