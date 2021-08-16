Heatwave Fights on the Side of Cancer in Flash #773 [Preview]

The Flash #773 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular Flash (Wally West again) finds himself battling a fire at one of the best cancer hospitals in the state. What caused the supposedly reformed Heat Wave to actively attempt to impede the fight against a deadly disease? Is he running for governor in a red state? We'll have to wait for the issue to come out to find out, but you can check out a preview below.

FLASH #773

DC Comics

0621DC170

0621DC171 – FLASH #773 CVR B JORGE CORONA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

0621DC172 – FLASH #773 CVR C ALAN QUAH THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Will Conrad (CA) Brandon Peterson

On the loose and bent on destruction, Heatwave's return couldn't come at a worse time for Wally West. Now that the onetime Kid Flash has retaken the mantle of the Fastest Man Alive, he's also taken a new job at Mr. Terrific's Holt Industries. But all of that gets put on the back burner, when the Flash must outrace the flames of one of his greatest foes and figure out why the once-reformed rogue has gone bad again.

In Shops: 8/17/2021

SRP: $3.99