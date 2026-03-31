Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Heavcy Metal, lunar, Massive Indies

Heavy Metal Magazine Hardcovers Come To Comic Shops in June Solicits

Heavy Metal Magazine Hardcovers editions come to comic shops in June 2026 solicits through Lunar Distribution and Massive Indies

Article Summary Heavy Metal Magazine launches hardcover editions in comic shops via Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

The first hardcover collects the new volume's issue #1, previously only on Kickstarter and Heavy Metal's website.

This collector's edition features over 230 pages with works by Enki Bilal, Leah Moore, and more top creators.

Priced at $40, the deluxe hardcover includes fan-favorite stories like Taarna and new original comics.

Heavy Metal Magazine are skipping their June 2026 solicits and solicitations for new content, via Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution. Instead, they are putting their first issue of the new volume into hardcover… and charging forty bucks for the privilege. Previously, this had been restricted to the Kickstarter campaign, as well as directly on their website, which is up to issue 4 in hardcover... but now comic book stores get to stock up as well. Here's the listing as well as the only family-friendly spread of the Heavy Metal hardcover in question that we could find…

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE #1 HC LIMITED EDITION (MR) (Allocations May Occur)

(W) Enki Bilal, Michael Conrad, Leah Moore, John Reppion, Antonio Segura, David Quinn (A) Enki Bilal, Joseph Michael Linsner, Keron Grant, Janevsky, Jose Ortiz, Fernando Dagnino, Tim Vigil, Paul Kirchner, John Workman (CA) John Horton

Heavy Metal Magazine Issue #1 is reborn in this exclusive hardcover collector's edition, featuring striking cover art by acclaimed street artist John Horton (Hightech Lowlife). This deluxe volume boasts over 230 pages of boundary-pushing sci-fi, fantasy, and horror comics – blending iconic European creators with all-new original stories from the boldest voices in genre storytelling. Inside, discover the revitalized Valentina by Sergio Gerasi, the dark fantasy epic Millstone by Michael Conrad and Ilias Kyriazis, Enki Bilal's BUG, and the explosive debut of Janevsky's Sixella. Fans of the cult 1981 animated film will revel in new stories featuring Taarna, Grimaldi, and Cold Dead War, with Taarna's definitive new adventure by Leah Moore and John Reppion launching here.

$40.00 6/10/2026

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