Hecate's Will & Destiny NY in Black Mask January 2022 Solicitations

Not everything has to be about launches, not even in the first month of the year. Black Mask Comics will have the latest issues of Hecate's Will #3 by Iolanda Zanfardino and Destiny NY #10 by Pat Shand and Rosi Kampe from Black Mask Studios Entertainment for their January 2022 solicitations.

HECATE'S WILL #3 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Iolanda Zanfardino

You can't run away from what you really want. Whether it's hoping, deep down, that someone will be touched by your art… or being able to help a new friend who's hurt and scared of a world that's too hurtful for him… or swallowing your pride to admit that the woman you're supposed to hate is actually amazing. And, more importantly, trying to get her to realize that. In Shops: Jan 12, 2022 SRP: 3.99

DESTINY NY #10 (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

(W) Pat Shand (A) Rosi Kampe (CA) Veronica Fish

THE CLIMAX OF THE SECOND ARC! In this oversized issue, everything comes to a head. Arvid makes his move, but will it be against Logan or Lilith? The truth about Lilith's sister, the mob boss Song Aberdine, is revealed. Meadow's prophecy is also revealed, but the truth of it may be too shocking for the young student to bear. Joe Rollins also has his own stunning truth to share as the true face of Trakgnar is revealed. After this issue, there's no going back.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022 SRP: 3.99

Black Mask Studios is a comic book and graphic novel publishing company formed by Matt Pizzolo, Steve Niles and Brett Gurewitz, designed as a new infrastructure to support comic book creators and a new pipeline for transgressive art, that emerged from 2012's Occupy Comics project.