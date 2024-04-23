Hellblazer And Blue Beetle Go Up To Eleven, Before Ending

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blue beetle, hellblazer, july 2024, Penguin

Hellblazer: Dead In America And Blue Beetle Go Up To Eleven, Before Ending... but Penguin Up To #12 In DC's July 2024 solicits

As the DC Comics July 2024 solicits hit last week, Blue Beetle series writer Josh Trujillo posted to social media that this would be the final issue of the comic book. As the solicitation said no such thing. Certainly not that it was an over-sized finale.

Artist Adrián Gutiérrez replied, "You are the best partner i could ever dream as CB artist. Thank you for everything, my brother." Josh Trujillo added, "You're not done with me yet!"

Simultaneously, Si Spurrier posted using Bleeding Cool's scooped solicitation (with a bit of a cover replacement, but you can still see our logo in the background) for Hellblazer: Dead In America #7 as "NOW AN ELEVEN-ISSUE SERIES… #HELLBLAZER"

What is with eleven at DC Comics now? Will Tom King switch to eleven-issue series now? Well, with the Penguin #12 finale issue for July, it seems not. As for that Hellblazer cover, Spurrier adds, "Let the record show that Aaron Campbell may be responsible for the sauciest DC cover ever. And those color choices…"

That's the bisexual flag, folks. Because it's John Constantine, and it looks like he has just had some fun. Here are all those solicitations…

HELLBLAZER: DEAD IN AMERICA #7

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Cover and art by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 11 (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 7/17/2024

John is lost…not just "ask for directions" lost, either. He's lucky if he can even identify what plane of existence he's on. With the enigmatic hitchhiker as his guide, John will have to find his way back to Nat and Noah. But when he does, he's finally going to have to explain that he's a walking corpse…

BLUE BEETLE #11

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ Spanish-language cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by JACOBY SALCEDO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Jaime Reyes has found himself since becoming Blue Beetle. He's made new friends, saved the world, and found a new place to call home as he's struck out on his own. So what's next for Blue Beetle and the rest of la familia escarabajo? ON SALE 7/3/24

PENGUIN #12 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Tom King (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Oswald Cobblepot's master plans for Gotham had him feeling like he had the whole city in the palm of his flipper. But it's all gone so very wrong. Now, trapped in the Batmobile alongside his most hated enemy, sinking into a watery grave, the Penguin has found himself wondering if it was all for naught. But Batman's avian adversary may have one more scheme up his feathered sleeve–if it isn't too late. The Penguin's epic saga ends here! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

