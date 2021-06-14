Hellboy & The BPRD Moves from Fearful Fifties To Swinging Sixties

It looks like fifties Hellboy is about to jump the shark, Fonzey style, as the Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. series prepares to switch decades. 1957—Family Ties will be published by Dark Horse Comics and is the first of a series of five interconnected one-shots that will conclude the Hellboy & The BPRD 1950s comics and set the stage for a new sixties era in 2022.

The year is 1957 and change is in the air. This is the year that Elvis Presley appears on The Ed Sullivan Show for the final time. It is the year that the Wham-O Company produces the first Frisbee. The year that Andrei Gromyko becomes foreign minister of the Soviet Union, that Dwight D. Eisenhower is sworn in as the President of the United States, and that Congress approves the Eisenhower Doctrine and its assistance to Communist-threatened foreign regimes. It is, in short, the perfect year for the events of Hellboy & The BPRD 1950's comics and the Occult Cold War storyline to come to a head. Before they can track down an errant copy of Gustav Strobl's Witchcraft and Demonology, Hellboy and B.P.R.D. agent Susan Xiang are sidetracked by a beset housewife's pleas for help in Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957— Family Ties. Unraveling the mystery of an unwanted house guest may lead the occult investigators right to where they wanted to be, but also right into demonic danger.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957—Family Ties is co-written by the character's creator Mike Mignola and iZombie co-creator Chris Roberson, featuring art and a cover by Laurence Campbell, colouring by Dave Stewart, and lettering by Clem Robins. Each of the 5 interconnected one-shots will feature a different artist; each comic will feature a cover by Laurence Campbell. Here are the five one-shots and artists for each.

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957— Family Ties, featuring art by Laurence Campbell

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957— Forgotten Lives, featuring art by Stephen Green;

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957— Fearful Symmetry, featuring art by Alison Sampson

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957—Falling Sky, featuring art by Shawn Martinbrough)

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1957— From Below, featuring art by Mike Norton