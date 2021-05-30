Hellions Need a Fairy Godmother in Hellions #12 [Preview]

The Hellfire Gala kicks off on Wednesday at Marvel Comics, which means it's time to party in this preview of Hellions #12. Well, except for one problem. While Sinister, Psylocke, and Havok are headed to the Gala, the rest of the Hellions have been told they have to stay at home. Will they listen? Not according to the solicit. Hopefully, they get a visit from a fairy godmother who can make them some nice outfits and maybe a giant pumpkin coach. Check out the preview below.
HELLIONS #12 GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210760
APR210762 – HELLIONS #12 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA – $3.99
APR210763 – HELLIONS #12 SEGOVIA CHARACTER DESIGN VAR GALA – $3.99
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Russell Dauterman
WHO INVITED THE HELLIONS TO THE HELLFIRE GALA?
Who thought it was a good idea to invite the antisocial HELLIONS to the fanciest bash of the year? Oh, no one? They weren't invited but they showed up anyway? Yeah, that sounds about right.
32 PGS./Parental Advisory
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210760 HELLIONS #12 GALA, by (W) Zeb Wells (A / CA) Stephen Segovia, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210762 HELLIONS #12 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA, by (W) Zeb Wells (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Russell Dauterman, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210763 HELLIONS #12 SEGOVIA CHARACTER DESIGN VAR GALA, by (W) Zeb Wells (A / CA) Stephen Segovia, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210762 HELLIONS #12 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA, by (W) Zeb Wells (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Russell Dauterman, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210762 HELLIONS #12 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA, by (W) Zeb Wells (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Russell Dauterman, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210762 HELLIONS #12 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA, by (W) Zeb Wells (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Russell Dauterman, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.