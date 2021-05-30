Hellions Need a Fairy Godmother in Hellions #12 [Preview]

The Hellfire Gala kicks off on Wednesday at Marvel Comics, which means it's time to party in this preview of Hellions #12. Well, except for one problem. While Sinister, Psylocke, and Havok are headed to the Gala, the rest of the Hellions have been told they have to stay at home. Will they listen? Not according to the solicit. Hopefully, they get a visit from a fairy godmother who can make them some nice outfits and maybe a giant pumpkin coach. Check out the preview below.