Hercules vs Thor in Journey into Mystery Annual #1, Up for Auction

Re-reading the Hercules vs Thor battle in Journey into Mystery Annual #1 just now, it struck me how perfect this scene would be for a Taika Waititi Thor movie. Maybe we'll get the chance to see that someday, as Hercules' dad Zeus appears in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, so perhaps Hercules himself will follow soon. That aside, Journey into Mystery Annual #1 is the first Marvel appearance of both Hercules and Zeus, and it's also a prototypical "hero meets hero for the first time and they must fight" battle. The first appearance of two Marvel characters and a movie scene waiting to happen, there's a Journey Into Mystery Annual #1 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages in today's 2021 August 29-30 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122135 from Heritage Auctions.

How do an Asgardian and an Olympian meet? Jack Kirby and Stan Lee explained it like this: As Loki and Thor happen upon a group of Storm Giants in Jotunheim, it is explained that they seek the lost passage to Olympus, from which they were hurled out ages ago. They've found that passage, but before they can return "to menace Olympus anew", Thor stops them — but falls through the passage himself in the process. Thor then spots Hercules about to cross a bridge, and they soon engage in a fierce battle only which of them should be allowed to cross it first. It's the perfect hero vs hero fight.

Taika Waititi, your table is set. In the meantime, you can get a copy of the original Hercules vs Thor brawl in Journey Into Mystery Annual #1 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages in today's 2021 August 29-30 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122135 from Heritage Auctions.

Journey Into Mystery Annual #1 (Marvel, 1965) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages. First appearance of Hercules, and speculation of him appearing in the MCU has boosted interest in this book. Also features the first appearance Zeus, who appears in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie. Loki appearance. This was the only issue of the title, which became Thor Annual. Jack Kirby cover and art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $456. CGC census 8/21: 52 in 7.5, 186 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1974524003 and purchase grader's notes if available.