Here Are the 2021 Ringo Award Nominees; Voting Begins Now!

The 2021 Ringo Awards nominees have been announced, with winners set to be announced on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Baltimore Comic-Con, you know, if the world lasts that long. Who knows at this point. Voting is open to all comic-creating professionals. If you're wondering if that's you, ask yourself this important qualifying convention: do you have a Twitter account, and are do you find yourself constantly embroiled in drama on that app rather than getting any actual work done? If so, then you're probably a comic-creating professional.

This years awards cover the gamut of the comics business. Best cartoonist. Best writer. Best penciller. Best unpaid intern tapped to do all the graphic design for an entire line of comics. Best hyperbolic press release about a universe being shaken to its foundations. Best dip out on your current work-for-hire gig to launch a substack. Best cynical cash-in on a hot-button social issue. Best letterer. Best… wait a minute. They give freaking awards to LETTERERS?!

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2021 Ringo Awards below and vote here.

Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist)

Derf Backderf

Mongie

Stan Sakai

Rachel Smythe

Adrian Tomine

Sophie Yanow

Best Writer

Penelope Bagieu

Anthony Del Col

Jason Douglas

N.K. Jemisin

Marjorie Liu

James Tynion IV

Ram V

Best Artist or Penciller

Josh Adams

Jamal Campbell

Elsa Charretier

Hanza Art

Sana Takeda

Best Inker

Sanford Greene

Brett Hobson

Jjolee

Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Tonci Zonjic

Best Letterer

Deron Bennett

Aditya Bidikar

DC Hopkins

Micah Myers

Chas! Pangburn

Best Colorist

Toyin Ajetunmobi

Laura Allred

Tamra Bonvillain

Aladdin Lee Grant Rutledge Collar

Jacob Phillips

Joe Todd-Stanton

Christian Ward

Best Cover Artist

Gian Carlo Bernal

Stephanie Hans

Maan House

Steve Lieber

Peach Momoko

Kevin O'Neill

Joe Todd-Stanton

Best Series

The Department of Truth, Image Comics

Far Sector, DC Comics

Lore Olympus, WEBTOON

My Deepest Secret, WEBTOON

Usagi Yojimbo, IDW Publishing

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, DC

Best Single Issue or Story

All-America Comix #1, Image Comics

Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds (BOOM! Studios)

Marcy and the Riddle of the Sphinx, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press

"Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin" from Ice Cream Man Present Quarantine Comix Special #1, Image Comics

The O.Z., self-published

Parallel, Source Point Press

Best Original Graphic Novel

Buried But Not Dead, Source Point Press

Kent State, Abrams Books

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, Drawn & Quarterly

Moms, Drawn & Quarterly

Pulp, Image Comics

Best Anthology

Be Gay, Do Comics, IDW Publishing

Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, IDW Publishing

Maybe Someday: Stories of Promise, Visions of Hope, A Wave Blue World

Pandemix: Quarantine Comix in the Age of 'Rona, self-published

Votes for Women: The Battle for the 19th Amendment, Little Red Bird Press

Best Humor Comic

Akissi: Even More Tales of Mischief, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press

ArkhaManiacs, DC

Billionaire Island, AHOY Comics

Love and Capes: The Family Way, Maerkle Press/IDW Publishing

Metalshark Bro 2: Assault on Hamzig Island, Scout Comics

Moms, Drawn & Quarterly

Wicked Things, BOOM! Studios

Best Webcomic

DPS Only (tapas.io/series/dpsonly/)

Fangs (tapas.io/series/fangscomic/)

Heart of the City (gocomics.com/heartofthecity/)

Midnight Poppy Land (webtoons.com/en/romance/midnight-poppy-land/list?title_no=1798)

Shiloh (webtoons.com/en/thriller/shiloh/list?title_no=1649)

Totally Under Control (insider.com/comic-how-united-states-lost-control-of-coronavirus-pandemic-2020-9)

Best Humor Webcomic

The Abominable Charles Christopher (karlkerschl.com/abominable/)

Bagel High (instagram.com/yoyorobot/)

Beware of Toddler (bewareoftoddler.com)

Cassandra Comics (tapas.io/series/CassandraComics/)

Cursed Princess Club (webtoons.com/en/comedy/cursed-princess-club/list?title_no=1537)

The Middle Age (steveconley.com/the-middle-age/)

Sarah's Scribbles (tapas.io/series/Doodle-Time/)

xkcd (xkcd.com)

Best Non-fiction Comic Work

Banned Book Club, Iron Circus Comics

Chasin' the Bird: Charlie Parker In California, Z2 Comics

Come Home Indio, Street Noise Books

Dancing after Ten, Fantagraphics Books

Grateful Dead – Origins, Z2 Comics

Kent State, Abrams Books

We'll Soon Be Home Again, Dark Horse Comics

Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel

Akissi: Even More Tales of Mischief, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press

Cat Kid Comic Club #1, Scholastic Graphix

Jupiter Jet and the Forgotten Radio, Action Lab Entertainment

Max Meow: Cat Crusader, Random House

The Perhapanauts: First Blood, Black Caravan/Scout

Twins, Scholastic Graphix

Best Presentation in Design

Crescent City Monsters, Dream Fury Comics

Dave Cockrum's X-Men Artifact Edition, IDW Publishing

The Electric Black, Black Caravan/Scout

The Harrowing of Hell, Iron Circus Comics

Heavy Metal #300, Heavy Metal

Impossible Jones, Volume 1: Grin & Gritty, Panic Button Press

Marcy and the Riddle of the Sphinx, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press

