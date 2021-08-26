Here Are the 2021 Ringo Award Nominees; Voting Begins Now!
The 2021 Ringo Awards nominees have been announced, with winners set to be announced on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Baltimore Comic-Con, you know, if the world lasts that long. Who knows at this point. Voting is open to all comic-creating professionals. If you're wondering if that's you, ask yourself this important qualifying convention: do you have a Twitter account, and are do you find yourself constantly embroiled in drama on that app rather than getting any actual work done? If so, then you're probably a comic-creating professional.
This years awards cover the gamut of the comics business. Best cartoonist. Best writer. Best penciller. Best unpaid intern tapped to do all the graphic design for an entire line of comics. Best hyperbolic press release about a universe being shaken to its foundations. Best dip out on your current work-for-hire gig to launch a substack. Best cynical cash-in on a hot-button social issue. Best letterer. Best… wait a minute. They give freaking awards to LETTERERS?!
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2021 Ringo Awards below and vote here.
Best Cartoonist (Writer/Artist)
Derf Backderf
Mongie
Stan Sakai
Rachel Smythe
Adrian Tomine
Sophie Yanow
Best Writer
Penelope Bagieu
Anthony Del Col
Jason Douglas
N.K. Jemisin
Marjorie Liu
James Tynion IV
Ram V
Best Artist or Penciller
Josh Adams
Jamal Campbell
Elsa Charretier
Hanza Art
Sana Takeda
Best Inker
Sanford Greene
Brett Hobson
Jjolee
Gabriel Hernandez Walta
Tonci Zonjic
Best Letterer
Deron Bennett
Aditya Bidikar
DC Hopkins
Micah Myers
Chas! Pangburn
Best Colorist
Toyin Ajetunmobi
Laura Allred
Tamra Bonvillain
Aladdin Lee Grant Rutledge Collar
Jacob Phillips
Joe Todd-Stanton
Christian Ward
Best Cover Artist
Gian Carlo Bernal
Stephanie Hans
Maan House
Steve Lieber
Peach Momoko
Kevin O'Neill
Joe Todd-Stanton
Best Series
The Department of Truth, Image Comics
Far Sector, DC Comics
Lore Olympus, WEBTOON
My Deepest Secret, WEBTOON
Usagi Yojimbo, IDW Publishing
Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, DC
Best Single Issue or Story
All-America Comix #1, Image Comics
Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds (BOOM! Studios)
Marcy and the Riddle of the Sphinx, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press
"Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin" from Ice Cream Man Present Quarantine Comix Special #1, Image Comics
The O.Z., self-published
Parallel, Source Point Press
Best Original Graphic Novel
Buried But Not Dead, Source Point Press
Kent State, Abrams Books
The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, Drawn & Quarterly
Moms, Drawn & Quarterly
Pulp, Image Comics
Best Anthology
Be Gay, Do Comics, IDW Publishing
Hey, Amateur! Go From Novice to Nailing It in 9 Panels, IDW Publishing
Maybe Someday: Stories of Promise, Visions of Hope, A Wave Blue World
Pandemix: Quarantine Comix in the Age of 'Rona, self-published
Votes for Women: The Battle for the 19th Amendment, Little Red Bird Press
Best Humor Comic
Akissi: Even More Tales of Mischief, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press
ArkhaManiacs, DC
Billionaire Island, AHOY Comics
Love and Capes: The Family Way, Maerkle Press/IDW Publishing
Metalshark Bro 2: Assault on Hamzig Island, Scout Comics
Moms, Drawn & Quarterly
Wicked Things, BOOM! Studios
Best Webcomic
DPS Only (tapas.io/series/dpsonly/)
Fangs (tapas.io/series/fangscomic/)
Heart of the City (gocomics.com/heartofthecity/)
Midnight Poppy Land (webtoons.com/en/romance/midnight-poppy-land/list?title_no=1798)
Shiloh (webtoons.com/en/thriller/shiloh/list?title_no=1649)
Totally Under Control (insider.com/comic-how-united-states-lost-control-of-coronavirus-pandemic-2020-9)
Best Humor Webcomic
The Abominable Charles Christopher (karlkerschl.com/abominable/)
Bagel High (instagram.com/yoyorobot/)
Beware of Toddler (bewareoftoddler.com)
Cassandra Comics (tapas.io/series/CassandraComics/)
Cursed Princess Club (webtoons.com/en/comedy/cursed-princess-club/list?title_no=1537)
The Middle Age (steveconley.com/the-middle-age/)
Sarah's Scribbles (tapas.io/series/Doodle-Time/)
xkcd (xkcd.com)
Best Non-fiction Comic Work
Banned Book Club, Iron Circus Comics
Chasin' the Bird: Charlie Parker In California, Z2 Comics
Come Home Indio, Street Noise Books
Dancing after Ten, Fantagraphics Books
Grateful Dead – Origins, Z2 Comics
Kent State, Abrams Books
We'll Soon Be Home Again, Dark Horse Comics
Best Kids Comic or Graphic Novel
Akissi: Even More Tales of Mischief, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press
Cat Kid Comic Club #1, Scholastic Graphix
Jupiter Jet and the Forgotten Radio, Action Lab Entertainment
Max Meow: Cat Crusader, Random House
The Perhapanauts: First Blood, Black Caravan/Scout
Twins, Scholastic Graphix
Best Presentation in Design
Crescent City Monsters, Dream Fury Comics
Dave Cockrum's X-Men Artifact Edition, IDW Publishing
The Electric Black, Black Caravan/Scout
The Harrowing of Hell, Iron Circus Comics
Heavy Metal #300, Heavy Metal
Impossible Jones, Volume 1: Grin & Gritty, Panic Button Press
Marcy and the Riddle of the Sphinx, Flying Eye Books (US) / Nobrow Press