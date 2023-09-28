Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: blue beetle, heritage auctions, mystery men comics

Blue Beetle and the Mystery Men that DC Comics Hated, up for Auction

Blue Beetle arrives too late to save this person on the train tracks on the cover for Mystery Men Comics #14, and DC Comics hated this issue.

Blue Beetle, no not the one in theaters right now, but the original one, from the 1940's, is one of the most fun super heroes you can read. It is also getting extremely hard to find his golden age books, as the numbers climb in the aftermarket for some heroes and stories that may have been overlooked the last few years in the market. Like Mystery Men Comics #14 (Fox, 1940) Condition: GD the book we are seeing taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Bob Powell, Dick Briefer, and Charles Nicholas stories and art appear in the issue, and the cover features the Blue Beetle attempting to rescue someone tied up on railroad tracks, though with how close the train is, a rescue seems unlikely. This is also one of the issues that caused DC Comics to sue Fox… again… this time over the Lynx and Blackie the Mystery Boy's similarity to Batman and Robin.

Blue Beetle Couldn't Possibly Rescue That Person

"Mystery Men Comics #14 (Fox, 1940) Condition: GD. Blue Beetle cover and story. Green Mask appearance. Bob Powell, Dick Briefer, and Charles Nicholas stories and art. There is water damage making the book "wavy". The top staple is detached from the cover, and the centerfold is detached. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $181. Cover by Charles Nicholas. Stories by Dick Briefer, Fred Schwab, Nathaniel Nitkin, and Bob Powell. Art by Charles Nicholas, Dick Briefer, Walter Frehm, Fred Schwab, Munson Paddock, and Bob Powell. An anthology of Golden Age adventure comics from Fox Feature, including the original Blue Beetle. Rex Dexter must mine for rontium to repel the enemy's electric rays, in a story with wacky science details by Dick Briefer; The Green Mask takes on a teen sidekick, and Domino, the Miracle Boy is born; The first appearance of The Lynx, who replaces the less-threatening Moth. Skull, the Saboteur; The Moonlight Murder Mystery; The Joe Pennelli Case: Part 2; Domino, the Miracle Boy; Billy Bounce; Spider Torture; The Airplane Parts Smugglers; The Crusaders at War; Prisoner of Droom Mansion; The Mysterious Junk; The Pirates and the Pearl; The Mark of the Cobra. 64 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

You can go here to place a bid on this one, and while you are there, go ahead and take a spin around what other books are taking bids right now.

