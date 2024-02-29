Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: GI War Brides, Superior Comics

Superior Comics' Elusive GI War Brides #1, Up for Auction

Canada-based Superior Comics produced a number of very rare comic books, and romance comic GI War Brides #1 is one of them.

GI War Brides #1 is a combination of romance and war comic from Superior Comics. It was published in 1954, and this is a book that should be on your radar. According to Heritage Auctions, where this CGC 5.0 copy is taking bids right now, this is the first ever copy of number one that they have ever had. Think about that for a second. Heritage Auctions over the years has sold thousands upon thousands of comics, and this right here is the very first time they have ever auctioned or seen a copy of this book. That should set off some collector's sirens for sure. The book is currently at a bid of $41, which is low for a book of this rarity. Check it out below.

GI War Brides Has An Odd Cover That You Can't Look Away From

GI War Brides #1 (Superior Comics, 1954) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages. The first copy we have ever seen of issue #1. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $40; FN 6.0 value = $60. CGC census 1/24: 2 in 5.0, 1 higher. Combination military and romance comic from Canadian publisher Superior. Red Cross worker Betty falls for a withdrawn soldier with a past, but their love is forbidden by regulations. Bernice secretly marries her sweetheart George before he ships out with the Marines. Mike is dating nice girl Janet, but secretly yearns for her bad-girl sister Gwynn. G.I. Kisses, Marine in My Heart; A G.I.s Faith; A Soldier in Love; Navy Bride. 32 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

The cover for this book is so odd-looking. Is she on a balcony and they are looking up at her? Is that why the bottom of her dress looks like it is made of rod iron and that dude is awkwardly looking over his shoulder? Why are the bricks patterned on one side, and the other side of the window not? So many questions, but for a book this rare, who cares. Go here to place a bid, and while you are there go ahead and take a look at all of the other books taking bids right now.

