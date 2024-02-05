Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: ,

Everett Raymond Kinstler Covers Intimate Confessions #1, at Auction

Intimate Confessions #1 is one of the most desirable romance comics around, with a painted cover by Everett Raymond Kinstler.

Intimate Confessions #1 is a romance comic from 1951, published by Realistic Comics. It is considered to be one of the top ten most collectible romance comics by Overstreet and features a painted cover by Everett Raymond Kinstler. Looking at recent sales, well, there aren't many, leading me to believe that it is a well-earned place on that top romance comics list. At 36 pages, it certainly packs in the content, with four different stories and a centerfold to boot. This copy of the book, a CBCS 4.0, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now and is a pretty clean-looking copy of the book. You can see it below.

Intimate Confessions #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
Credit Heritage Auctions

That Cover For Intimate Confessions #1 Is Amazing

Intimate Confessions #1 (Realistic Comics, 1951) CBCS VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages. Everett Raymond Kinstler painted cover, a reproduction of the 1949 Avon Paperback #222, "The Neon Wilderness" by Nelson Algren. Kinstler and John Forte interior art. Currently the #6 book on Overstreet's list of Top Ten Romance Comics. CBCS notes, "Centerfold detached." Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $452. "Pick-Up Girl!", art by Louis Zansky; Small-town girl Mary moves in to a New York apartment with Debbie and Vickie, and gets caught up in their wild, partying lifestyle; Mary is attracted to Brian, whom she meets accidentally, but instead dates flashy Fred, only to learn hes married and merely wants her as his mistress; Debbie dates drug dealer Lucky, who abuses and eventually murders her. "The Girl Who Went Bad!", art by John Rosenberger; Cynthia uses her beauty to steal John from his girlfriend Mary, but then dumps him for Everett, who runs with a fast crowd; Cynthia is fired from her job in the town library due to her association with Everett, and discovers he is a criminal. "I Made Men Love Me!", art by John Forte; Tony grows up on the streets to avoid her drunken, abusive father; She uses her beauty to control men: she convinces a group of her admirers to organize into a criminal gang; The men fight among themselves over her, and Tony has to flee. "The Night on My Conscience!", art by Maurice Del Bourgo; Connie grows up in a working class neighborhood and stays away from men, until she meets and falls in love with Navy sailor Jay; Jay ships out for Korea and Connies father throws her out of the house.

Old romance comics like this are so fun to collect, and this one has a bit of an edge to it when you look at the cover. I can totally see why people would be all over this one and it being so desired.   This copy of Intimate Confessions #1 (Realistic Comics, 1951) CBCS VG 4.0 Cream to off-white pages is up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

