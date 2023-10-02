Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: heritage auctions, Joe Doolin, sheena

Sheena's Series Returns with Sheena Queen of the Jungle #4, at Auction

One of the better Sheena covers from the Fiction House run is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now as we speak.

Sheena is one of those characters that always gets me to smile. Criminally underused in the modern era, she was one of the first female heroes to front her own book, and people ate it up. In the shop I run, we get these in and they go right back out the door, one of the few golden age books that doesn't sit when we get them in. She just had such cool adventures that were a bit more grounded in reality, I think readers over the years appreciated the authenticity. This Sheena, Queen of the Jungle #4 (Fiction House, 1948) Condition: FN/VF, cover is by artist Joe Doolin, one of three he did for the series, is up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

Sheena And That Lion Make A Great Team

Sheena, Queen of the Jungle #4 (Fiction House, 1948) Condition: FN/VF. New logo. The Joe Doolin cover is a swipe from Jumbo Comics#20. Robert Webb art. This copy has some staining. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $195; VF 8.0 value = $416. Art by Robert Webb. Cover by Joe Doolin. Adventures of the fearless jungle warrior Sheena, one of the earliest female heroes with her own title. Sheena battles a lion in an ancient arena for the pleasure of a long-lost decadent race; Sheena's origin is retold: she was raised by a witch doctor after her explorer father died in the jungle; Bob and Sheena rescue an archaeologist's son who is lost in the jungle after a plane crash. Safari for Gorillas; The Zebra Raiders; How Sheena and Bob Came to the Jungle; Giants of the Congo; Sheena. 52 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

This issue was actually a relaunch for the series after a five-year hiatus. Both of Fiction House's comic book quarterlies, Sheena, Queen of the Jungle and Wambi, Jungle Boy, were halted in early 1943 and resumed in 1948. Fiction House's other comic book titles dropped from 64 to 52 pages in early 1943 as well. This was due to war-era paper shortages. Fiction House was also making cuts on the pulp side for the same reason. Sheena, Queen of the Jungle #4 (Fiction House, 1948) Condition: FN/VF, has a stand-out cover and is up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

