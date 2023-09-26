Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: cgc, heritage auctions, the flame

The Flame Powers Up in Fox's The Flame #4, up for Auction

One of the cornerstones of Fox Feature Syndicate's Golden Age superhero line, The Flame finally reached his potential in The Flame #4 in 1941

Like other Fox Feature Syndicate Superheroes such as Blue Beetle and Green Mask, the Flame powered up considerably over time. In the character's debut in 1939's Wonderworld Comics #3, he was only able to materialize himself within fire in his initial appearances, as a means of teleportation, and used a flame gun that he invented. Eventually, without further explanation in Wonderworld #22 and The Flame #4, he is shown being able to spontaneously burst into flame himself, which allows him to fly. From there, he gradually begins to spontaneously exhibit more powerful flame-based abilities similar to the Human Torch. A sometimes overlooked moment in the history of the character, there's a The Flame #4 (Fox, 1941) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white pages up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

The Flame Is As Rare As It Gets

"Art by Arthur Cazeneuve and others. Cover by Arthur Cazeneuve. Raised by Tibetan lamas, orphan Gary Preston gained the mystic ability to control fire and temperature, including the power to materialize wherever there is an open flame. Col. Jones seeks help from The Flame after his best friend draws him into a spy ring; His old foe Doctor Drool is resurrected after his execution and refuses to stay dead; Sinister Dr. Mortal uses a meteorite to transform his hapless assistant into something called a claw-dwarf. Spiderweb of Spies; Dr. Drool Returns From the Dead; The Diamond Robbery; The Spirit of Achilles; Dr. Mortal: The Claw-Dwarf; Voodoo Man: The Voodoo Man's New Headquarters; Captain Savage: Gulf of Tonkin Incident. 64 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

