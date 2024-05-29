Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: heritage auctions, mary marvel, Wow Comics

Wow Comics #10 Has Best Mary Marvel Cover Ever, Up for Auction

Wow Comics #10 from Fawcett in 1943 features the ultimate Mary Marvel cover from her early adventures by artist Marc Swayze.

Featuring Mr. Scarlet, Commando Yank, and Phantom Eagle in Golden Age adventures.

Wow Comics #10 is a great read, and for my money, sports the best Mary Marvel cover you will see. that cover is by Marc Swayze, and I dare you to try to find a better example of a Mary Marvel image. What an iconic, eye-catching cover. This book also features character appearances from Mr. Scarlet and Pinky, Commando Yank, and Phantom Eagle. But the main reason to snatch this raw copy of this book up, taking bids at Heritage Auctions, is for the cover. This one does have a few listed issues you can read about below, which might make this an affordable copy for some happy collector.

Wow Comics Are Tough Gets Right Now

Wow Comics #10 (Fawcett Publications, 1943) Condition: GD/VG. Mr. Scarlet and Pinky, Commando Yank, and Phantom Eagle appearances. Marc Swayze Mary Marvel cover and art. There is an extra staple added after manufacturing, tape repair along the spine and on the cover, and tape residue. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $290; VG 4.0 value = $580. Stories and art by Otto Binder and Marc Swayze. A Fawcett anthology with an emphasis on superhero adventure. Mary Marvel and her wealthy mother buy an old abandoned school to create an orphanage, unaware that gangsters are using it as a criminal training camp. Commando Yank encounters a French "holdout" from World War I who is still killing German soldiers in World War II. Crash-landing on a remote island after battling Axis forces, Phantom Eagle meets a modern-day Robinson Crusoe. Mary Marvel: Gangsterdom in Retirement!; Whipper-Snappers; Phantom Eagle: The Airman Robinson Crusoe; Commando Yank: Ghosts of the Maginot Line; Padlock Jones: The Episode of the Absent-Minded Fox; Mr. Scarlet: Crime a la Carte! 64 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

This is a must-have book for any golden age collection and one that is not easy to come by. Don't let the flaws curtail you, this is not a book that you should pass on. Place a bid on this Wow Comics #10 (Fawcett Publications, 1943) Condition: GD/VG, and while you are there, take a spin around the other books taking bids in this auction block.

