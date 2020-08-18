Hero Collector Publishes DC Collections in November 2020 Solicits

DC Comics may be slashing its Collected Editions department – but that's where Hero Collector from Eaglemoss can come in. Here are their Diamond Solicitations for November, including collected DC Comics hardcovers, Marvel Movie Figurines and the new Rick And Marty figurine lines. Who knew that Maria Rambeau and Jerry Smith were worthy of their own figurines?

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

#134 – Nightwing: The Great Leap

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK134, Barcode: 977205437358434

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Peter Tomasi

Artist(s): Rags Morales, Don Kramer

Product Description: When the Dark Knight's adversary Two-Face tries to take a bite out of the Big Apple, it's up to Nightwing to pluck the city from the multifaceted madman's grasp! This volume collects Nightwing #147-153, the climax of his 2009 series, along with a classic Nightwing story!

#135 – Wonder Woman: Odyssey (Part 1)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK135, Barcode: 977205437358435

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): J. Michael Straczynski

Artist(s): Don Kramer

Product Description: Faced with a mystery plaguing her past, Wonder Woman embarks on an odyssey to must track down the truth! With a new costume, new foes, and a new direction, can Diana discover who destroyed Paradise Island? Collects Wonder Woman #600-606, plus a classic Wonder Woman story!

Special #22 – Gotham City Sirens (Part 1)

RRP: €26.99/£21.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK822, Barcode: 9781858759760

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Paul Dini, Tony Bedard

Artist(s): Guillem March, Andres Guinaldo

Product Description: Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn are tired of playing by other people's rules – regardless of which side of the law they're on! These tough ladies have a new agenda that's all their own, and they'll use any means necessary to pursue it. But can they work as a team, and who will get hurt along the way? Collects Gotham City Sirens #1-13.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

#74 – Batman: Streets of Gotham (Vol. 1)

RRP: €15.99/£10.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK074, Barcode: 977251498221974

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Paul Dini

Artist(s): Dustin Nguyen, Derek Fridolfs

Product Description: Can Gotham City's new Dark Knight control crime the way the old Batman did? Commissioner Gordon's about to find out, as he teams with the new Batman to combat the Firefly and more! Collects Batman: Streets of Gotham #1-4, Detective Comics #852 and Batman #685, plus a bonus classic Batman story!

#75 – Batman: Scare Tactics

RRP: €15.99/£10.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK075, Barcode: 977251498221975

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): James T Tynion IV, Tony S. Daniel

Artist(s): Ed Benes, Various

Product Description: Batman must face the madness of the Mad Hatter, then take on the Court of Owls – even as the Scarecrow returns with a new set of fears! Explore the bizarre similarities between two enemies, both shaped by fear… Collects Detective Comics #8-12 and #0, and Detective Comics Annual #1, plus a classic bonus story!

Special #12 – Batman: War Games (Part 3)

RRP: €25.99/£19.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK812, Barcode: 9781858759661

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Ed Brubaker, Bill Willingham, Various

Artist(s): Sean Phillips, Pete Woods, Various

Product Description: Batman's war games spiral out of control as Black Mask seizes the throne of Gotham's underworld in part three of this sweeping crossover event… with tragic consequences for the latest Robin – Stephanie Brown, aka Spoiler!

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

#116 – Iron Man Mark 85

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK116, Barcode: 977205951587316

Model Height: ~135mm, Model Weight: ~105g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Tony Stark's eighty-fifth and final Iron Man design, this formidable battlesuit was put to use in the final battle against Thanos. It combines advanced nanotechnology with the durable armour plating of Tony's earlier suits, and allowed Tony to go toe-to-toe with the Mad Titan himself.

#117 – Maria Rambeau

RRP: €19.99/£14.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK117, Barcode: 977205951587317

Model Height: ~120mm, Model Weight: ~85g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: Once a US Air Force pilot (callsign 'Photon'), Maria Rambeau served alongside her best friend Carol Danvers until her presumed death in a plane accident. Six years later, she was reunited with her old friend – and helped her to become Captain Marvel!

Special #17 – Eitri

RRP: €31.99/£26.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK817, Barcode: 9781858759784

Model Height: ~165mm, Model Weight: ~305g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: A master blacksmith and engineer, Eitri was once king of the dwarves – until Thanos invaded his realm of Nidavellir and exterminated his people, forcing him to create the Infinity Gauntlet. With Thor's help, the giant dwarf forged a new weapon capable of taking revenge on the Mad Titan – the Uru axe, Stormbreaker!

MEGA #10 – Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)

RRP: €155.95/£139.99 (not US available)

SKU: MSCUK037, Barcode: 5059072005975

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: ~320mm, Model Weight: ~1900g

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 287mm

Product Description: In Avengers: Endgame, the surviving Avengers found an opportunity to undo the damage Thanos had wrought with the Infinity Stones. Captain America returned to lead the fight, and even proved himself worthy to wield Thor's hammer Mjolnir! This mega-sized statuette captures his heroic pose in exacting detail.

RICK AND MORTY: THE OFFICIAL FIGURINES COLLECTION

Hero Collector showcases much-loved characters from across the Rick And Morty multiverse, each recreated at 1:16 scale alongside an in-depth magazine!

#5 – Evil Rick

RRP: €17.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: RAMUK005, Barcode: 5059072009058

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: ~130mm, Model Weight: ~65g

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: An interdimensional serial killer who hunted Ricks from alternate realities, Evil Rick was tracked down after framing Rick Sanchez for his crimes. Ultimately, his captives escaped, and Evil Rick was apparently beaten to death by an enraged tide of Mortys. Yet there was more to this alternate Rick than met the eye…

#6 – Evil Morty

RRP: €17.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: RAMUK006, Barcode: 5059072008044

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: ~100mm, Model Weight: ~60g

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: One of many Mortys throughout the multiverse, "Evil" Morty is also known as Eye Patch Morty, Candidate Morty, and now… President Morty. In service to his sinister plans, this Morty has employed murder and torture across realities, even manipulating his own "Evil Rick" through a hidden transmitter…

#7 – Birdperson

RRP: €17.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: RAMUK007, Barcode: 5059072008051

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: ~139mm, Model Weight: ~117g

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: An old friend of Rick's, Birdperson (voiced by the show's co-creator Dan Harmon) offers his wise, monotone, third-person advice to anyone who will listen… and many who won't. It's been a challenging mating season for Birdperson.

#8 – Jerry Smith

RRP: €17.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: RAMUK008, Barcode: 5059072008068

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: ~115mm, Model Weight: ~65g

Print Spec: 16pp, 145 x 190mm

Product Description: Beth's insecure, underachieving husband and Morty and Summer's father, Jerry has a rocky relationship with his father-in-law Rick. A frequent target of Rick's insults, Jerry isn't the sharpest knife in the drawer, and resents the fact that his own children respect "Grandpa Rick" a lot more than they do him.