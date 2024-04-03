Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ebay, hero trade, wondercon

Hero Trade Bad Idea WonderCon Giveaway Comic Sells For $250 On eBay

The Hero Trade Bad Idea Exclusive WonderCon Giveaway Comic sells for $250 on eBay. Did you get your copy? Will you keep it?

Article Summary Exclusive Hero Trade Bad Idea comic from WonderCon sells for $250 on eBay.

Comic includes original Hero For Sale story and sequel, now in full color.

Limited edition features new cover, character designs, and a brand-new character.

Bad Idea Comics steers clear of digital, selling one-cover comics directly to retailers.

On Sunday, Bleeding Cool reported from WonderCon in Seattle that the Bad Idea Panel would be giving every attendee a copy of the exclusive Hero Trade Fourth Anniversary Special. Collecting the original Hero For Sale story by Matt Kindt and David Lapham and its sequel Sell Out, both now in colour courtesy of Bill Crabtree, colourist and current litigant of Invincible. And only ever available with this giveaway at WonderCon at this panel.

"Hero Trade Fourth Anniversary Special includes brand-new wraparound cover featuring both characters and new additions, a brand-new preface commemorating the fourth anniversary, character designs and notes for upcoming stories taken directly from the desk of David Lapham and the editors and a brand-new painting by Matt Kindt featuring the first appearance of a new character that will appear in the next Hero Trade story"

We said that, if past performance is to go by, people would sell them for $200 on eBay a few minutes after the panel has concluded. Well, we were completely wrong. Instead, they have sold for $250.

The sller, pksprout, sold the item describing it as a "Convention Exclusive from Bad Idea at Wonder Con in Anaheim, CA. Given out by Dinesh Shamdasani. I don't believe this book will be released outside of those who got it at the convention. In super high grade. 9.6 at least, possible 9.8, but I'm no grader." There is only one other copy on eBay (so far) undercutting that at $240. What a bargain!

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas. Like this one.

