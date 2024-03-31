Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: david lapham, matt kindt, robert venditti, wondercon

Bad Idea Give Away Another Exclusive Comic In Two Hours At WonderCon

Bad Idea Comics are to give away another exclusive comic in two hours at their WonderCon panel in San Francisco,

In a couple of hours, the Bad Idea Panel will take place at Wondercon in Seattle, and they are giving away to every attendee the Hero Trade Fourth Anniversary Special. Collecting the original Hero For Sale story by Matt Kindt and David Lapham and its sequel Sell Out, both now in colour courtesy of Bill Crabtree, colourist and current litigant of Invincible.

Which, if past performance is to go by, will see people sell them for $200 on eBay a few minutes after the panel has concluded. Attendees just need to have followed this Kickstarter launch.

They will also be showing off two videos, a super cut of Robert Venditti's Dinosaur Island research expedition videos complete with never-before-seen footage featuring Fronk Stapples. And a WonderCon exclusive Matt Kindt character creation process video. Which would have been WonderCon exlcusive if Bleeding Cool hadn't just embedded the tweet below, with the the birth of the next Hero Trade character.

Hero Trade Fourth Anniversary Special includes brand-new wraparound cover featuring both characters and new additions, a brand-new preface commemorating the fourth anniversary, character designs and notes for upcoming stories taken directly from the desk of David Lapham and the editors and a brand-new painting by Matt Kindt featuring the first appearance of a new character that will appear in the next Hero Trade story –

BAD IDEA: THE WONDERCON PANEL

Sunday, 12pm – 1pm

Room 207

BAD IDEA — the last and greatest underground comics publisher is going live at WonderCon. Be here or miss the rendezvous between Bad Idea impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Ben Simpson and BAD IDEA bobby, who give you the first look inside the closed channel of the most high-frequency experiment in self-distro comics culture. Join us for all this, special guests AND a free copy of THE HERO TRADE: FOURTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL. All panel attendees who follow the pre-launch page of the ROBERT VENDITTI'S TANKERS Kickstarter campaign are eligible for one (1) free copy of the convention exclusive — THE HERO TRADE: FOURTH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL. To follow the campaign pre-launch page, simply click on this link and then click NOTIFY ME ON LAUNCH. And one lucky panel attendee will win a signed and sketched copy of the original HERO TRADE story — HERO FOR SALE!

