Heroes Reborn #1 – The World Has Changed But No Mephisto, Yet

I know some people think I have fallen into WandaVision madness regarding Mephisto and the new Heroes Reborn, but I am adamant that this is a Mephisto-recreated world. Even though there is no evidence of Mephisto in the first issue, published today. I will bet money on it. But how has this world changed?

We were told "Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice…because there were no Avengers to find him."

But there are more. Robbie Reyes is not Ghost Rider, and never was. Mephisto was, of course, involved in him becoming the Spirit Of Vengeance.

There are no vampires. Mephisto's former estranged partner, Lilith, is the mother of all vampires in the Marvel Universe and was banished from Hell by Mephisto, reclaiming his throne, in King In Black: Ghost Rider. But Blade, the only remaining vampire, remembers the world before. Being a spawn of Lilith, does this give him some Mephisto-immunity? "But why is the Daywalker Blade the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been…reborn?"

Oh yes, and Agent Coulson is President. He was brought back to life from Hell by Mephisto, and went on to found The Squadron Supreme Of America, operating as a nationalist alternative to the Avengers – and now replacing them, completely in this reality.

President Coulson seems to know…

The Hulk was stopped at his first appearance, banished to the Negative Zone, so the Avengers were never formed to defeat – then welcome – him. And so his cousin, Jennifer Walters was never infected with Hulkness. Bruce Banner has some friends with him though.

Notably, the Hulk and Ghost Rider may be supernatural threats to Mephisto, and so are banished to the Negative Zone. As for Star Brand, it may be worth noting that Moon Knight saved his patron god, Khonshu, from being tortured by Mephisto by killing the demon, then powering up Khonshu to resist his return, only for Khonshu to take over the world and target Star Brand for her powers. Mephisto had to find a way to return as a dog. Might banishing Star Brand help evade other powers to rise? In that case, what about Phoenix, whose power Moon Knight used against Khonshu?

Carol Danvers is a pilot, not in receipt of the powers of Captain Mar-Vell, and can only sit back and watch.

Pietro died, which is how Wanda has his powers as the Silver Witch. And never joined any Avengers iteration. No Stephen Strange either.

Issue 2's solicitations promise that "America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the Negative Zone". But doesn't Doctor Doom have the might of an entire country behind him? Not any more. Doctor Doom was elected out of Latveria after the Squadron Supreme forced the country to hold free and fair elections. Which he lost.

As for who got the Venom Suit, looks like it was The Red Skull, creating The Black Skull as another fascist foe for the Squadron Supreme to defeat.

It has also been revealed that Mephisto was the one who first drew the young Thanos to Earth to fight the Avengers One Million BC. How is he faring now?

There's also All-Gog, the final All-Father of Asgard. There will be no more.

And Thor doesn't believe in them anyway.

Heroes Reborn #1 is published by Marvel Comics today.