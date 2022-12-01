Hexagon Comics Puts Out Luciano Bernasconi's Kit Kappa in December

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And for November, that means Disney writer Michele Gazzarri and longstanding Italian artist Luciano Bernasconi for Kit Kappa. In 2004, Luciano Bernasconi teamed up with other writers and artists to reclaim the rights to his characters under the banner of Hexagon Comics. And here it is.

DECEMBER 2022 RELEASE: KIT KAPPA #1: THE HIDDEN CITY

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 80 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-174-9. US$12.95.

Story by Michele Gazzarri; Art by Luciano Bernasconi. Cover by Alfredo Macall.

The only survivor of a plane crash over Tibet, young Kit Marson was raised by the Sages of Mohenjo Dar, descendants of Atlantis, living in the secret city of Kappa, hidden deep in a lost Tibetan valley. Upon reaching adulthood, after having mastered the martial arts taught by his teachers, and awakened the power of his third eye, Kit and his friend Tapley are sent into the world outside by the High Lama to fight the renegade Kappan, Darma. Inspired by the wave of martial arts films of the 1970s, Kit Kappa features a wandering master of kung fu in the tradition of Bruce Lee and David Carradine. This popular comics series was created in 1978 by writer Michele Gazzarri and Lug keystone artist Luciano Bernasconi.