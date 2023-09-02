Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hexagon comics, José Luis Ruiz

Hexagon Comics Remembers José Luis Ruiz

In September, Hexagon Comics celebraties the work of the late José Luis Ruiz Pérez, as well as reviving the seventies series Sibella.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put back into print European comics, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

And this month that means Hexagon Comics celebrating the work of the late José Luis Ruiz Pérez, as well as reviving the seventies series Sibella by screenwriter and film director Pier Carpi, and drawn by Luciano Bernasconi.

SIBILLA #1: THE HEIR OF CAGLIOSTRO

ISBN 978-1-64932-236-4. 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 56 p. b&w., US$12.95.

Story by Pier Carpi; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Stephane Rioux & Randy Lofficier.

"Sibilla" is the nom-de-plume of Elena Drago, a woman who writes a popular astrology column for Flash, an Italian tabloid. But is that all that she is? Only her editor, Maria Carpi, knows that she is also a powerful medium and expert in the Occult. The bossy but astute Maria teams "Sibilla" with her best investigative reporter, Leonardo Verga, a skeptic, to look into unexplained cases in order to generate sensational articles.

The ground-breaking first episode of this series about the Occult was originally published in 1975, written by renowned author, screenwriter and film director Pier Carpi, and drawn by legendary Italian artist, Luciano Bernasconi.

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC #2: THE BIRTH OF A LEGEND

ISBN 978-1-64932-243-2. 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 56 p. color, US$19.95.

Story by Thierry Mornet; art by Nathaniel Legendre & Benjamin Blasco-Martinez; colors by Bryan Wetstein; cover by Mike Mignola.

For countless generations, the Guardian of the Republic has been the ultimate rampart against evil, always defending the weak and the oppressed, always fighting when France and its people are threatened, and forever holding true to the eternal values of the French Republic: liberty, equality, fraternity and solidarity. Throughout the centuries, many brave heroes have worn that proud uniform. Now discover the history of the first Guardian, forged in the fire and fury of the American Revolution, and that of his successor, struggling during the bloody Reign of Terror and the epic years of Napoleon's reign. Thierry Mornet, and artists Nathaniel Legendre and Benjamin Blasco-Martinez have teamed up to bring you the birth of a legend.

HEXAGON SPOTLIGHT ON JOSÉ LUIS RUIZ

ISBN 978-1-64932-261-6. 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 p. color, US$12.95.

Art & cover by José Luis Ruiz.

NOT FOR SALE ON AMAZON. SOLD ONLY THROUGH THE HEXAGON COMICS WEBSITE.

The Fantastic Art of José Luis Ruiz Pérez: José Luis Ruiz Pérez was a tremendously gifted artist and it is my greatest honor to have been able to work with him for these past eight years. Not only was his work superb, reminiscent of the great American artists of the 1960s, such as Dick Giordano or Carmine Infantino, but he was also a very kind and friendly man, judging from our correspondence. He will be greatly missed, not only by me, but by many, many devoted fans of his. This book is a fitting tribute to his work for Hexagon Comics.

