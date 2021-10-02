Hitting The Beach With Gun Honey As We Review Issue #1

"Hard Case Crime Presents Good, Clean, Bare-Knuckled Storytelling… This is an Exciting Line of Books". This quote from horror super-star writer Stephen King himself is blasted on the cover of this first issue of Gun Honey from Titans Comics due out this week. King is even quoted on the Diamond Comics order website listing for this issue, stating, "Charles Ardai is very smart and very cool fellow." If King says so, it has to be true, right?

This issue starts out by introducing us to the central character on a beach, in a bikini, of course, in Greece. She is a gun smuggler; even in a bikini, she can smuggle a gun. This is a good introductory issue as it sets up the cast and shows the background of our Gun Honey. We get to see her very own origin story, which is surprisingly intriguing, as the star of the book is more than a pretty face and more than just a gun smuggler. There is an actual thought-out story here.

Her gun smuggling leads to consequences, ones she currently feels no remorse for. But she is not an assassin, only a supplier of weapons. Her hardened background makes her unfeeling, showing emotion only towards her pet, which currently is the only thing she seems to actually care for. The art is solid and flows well along with the story. Ang Hor Kheng is a talented artist who is a good match for this comic as he draws the human form well with amazing detailed backgrounds. The issue ends with a decent cliffhanger to bring you back for Issue #2.

This issue sticks out in an overcrowded comic market; no superpowers, no magic, some cool, down-to-earth action. Most people will pick up this comic because of the covers—though there is an entertaining story behind the cover. The comic is worth the cover price and is interesting enough to lead to picking up the next issue. You can pick up Gun Honey on September 29th for the cover price of $3.99.

Gun Honey #1 Review by Rod Lamberti 7 / 10 The weapon you need, where you need it, when you need it – she’ll get it! When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the escape of a brutal criminal, weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government to find the man she set loose and bring him down! Credits Publisher Titan Comics Release Date 9/29/21 Writer Charles Ardai Artist Ang Hor Kheng