House Of Slaughter #1 Second Printing Dominates Advance Reorders

Advance Reorders Time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Advance Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

The House Of Slaughter #1 second-printings, both for Local Comic Shop Day, and not, takes the three top spots of Diamond Comic Distributor's Advance Reorders charts, while Todd McFarlane added a little glamour to Phenom X.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CVR B MERCADO FOIL $4.99 BOOM! STUDIOS LCSD 2021 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CARDSTOCK VAR $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CVR A MERCADO $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS PHENOM X #1 CVR B MCFARLANE $6.99 IMAGE COMICS LCSD 2021 MAGIC MASTER OF METAL #1 CARDSTOCK GORHAM VAR $8.99 BOOM! STUDIOS PHENOM X #1 CVR A MUNIZ $6.99 IMAGE COMICS WHITE #5 (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK LCSD 2021 REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY #1 (OF 5) VAR $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY #1 (OF 5) CVR A LUCA $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS REGARDING MATTER OF OSWALD'S BODY #1 (OF 5) CVR C FOC REVEAL $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS RADIANT BLACK #10 BLACKLIGHT ED $9.99 IMAGE COMICS VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR ZC FOC BONUS TMNT HOMAGE HAESER $3.99 DYNAMITE NYX #1 CVR O FOC BONUS TMNT HOMAGE HAESER $3.99 DYNAMITE VAMPIRELLA #25 CVR ZB FOC BONUS FLEECS & FORSTNER $3.99 DYNAMITE MY DATE WITH MONSTERS #1 CVR A ANDY MACDONALD $4.99 AFTERSHOCK HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CVR C 10 COPY INCV VAR $3.99 BOOM! STUDIOS ANIMOSITY OMNIBUS HC (C: 0-1-2) $125.00 AFTERSHOCK PHENOM X #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MUNIZ B&W $6.99 IMAGE COMICS GEIGER TP VOL 01 $9.99 IMAGE COMICS WHITE #4 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 BLACK MASK CHICKEN DEVIL #2 $4.99 AFTERSHOCK RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #2 (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SW HIGH REPUBLIC ADV MONSTER TEMPLE PEAK #4 (OF 4) (C: 1-0-0 $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING DARK SOULS COMPLETE COLL TP (MR) $34.99 TITAN COMICS THOR #19 ASRAR VAR $3.99 MARVEL PRH

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher USAGI YOJIMBO SPECIAL EDITION HC (RES) (C: 0-0-1) $100.00 FANTAGRAPHICS SOLO LEVELING GN VOL 02 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $20.00 YEN PRESS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 01 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 04 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 02 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE ADVENTURE ZONE GN VOL 04 CRYSTAL KINGDOM (C: 1-1-0) $19.99 FIRST SECOND SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 08 (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE SMASHED JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION HC (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $22.99 VIZ MEDIA LLC INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 03 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS STRAY DOGS TP $16.99 IMAGE COMICS SENSOR HC (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 VIZ LLC SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS GIDEON FALLS DLX ED HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #4 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN $8.99 IDW SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM! STUDIOS CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS TP VOL 02 (RES) (C: 0-1-2) $19.99 DARK HORSE LOW DLX HC VOL 01 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE BERSERK TP VOL 01 BLACK SWORDSMAN (MR) $14.99 DARK HORSE LAST FLIGHT OUT #1 (OF 6) $3.99 DARK HORSE CHICKEN DEVIL #1 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN $4.99 AFTERSHOCK TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG $8.99 IDW