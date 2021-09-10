House Of Slaughter Gets 1:1000 Thank FOC It's Friday, 10th September

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

It was meant to be out in July. Now it will be out in December. But Critical Role fans may want their Mighty Nein Origins Hardcover featuring Caleb Widogast by Jody Houser and Selina Espiritu from Dark Horse. And woe betides if you forget.

and from Dark Horse. And woe betides if you forget. How Did Last Flight Out #1, Dark Ages #1, Almost American #1, and Red Sonja #1 do? #2 are up for FOC.

Duane Murray and Shawn Daley 's indie superhero graphic novel Better Place is up for FOC from Top Shelf/IDW.

and 's indie superhero graphic novel Better Place is up for FOC from Top Shelf/IDW. The new Rick Remender series, A Righteous Thirst for Vengence #1 with Andre Araujo and Chris O'Halloran is up for FOC from Image Comics including 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers.

series, A Righteous Thirst for Vengence #1 with and is up for FOC from Image Comics including 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers. Amazing Spider-Man #75, with a brand new Brand New Day is up for FOC, with new creatives and new variants, and 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers.

The new reprint of the Captain Britain Omnibus is up for those who might want a clue what was going on in X Of Swords. And the Alan Davis Excalibur Omnibus Vol 2 and a Knights Of Pendragon Omnibus as well!

Excalibur Omnibus Vol 2 and a Knights Of Pendragon Omnibus as well! Kieron Gillen and Kei Zama have their Eternals: Celestia one-shot just ahead of the movie.

and have their Eternals: Celestia one-shot just ahead of the movie. Immortal Hulk #50 is up for FOC, the last comic from Joe Bennett from Marvel before he is cancelled, including a 1:50 tiered variant.

from Marvel before he is cancelled, including a 1:50 tiered variant. Marvel launches their new Star Wars: High Republic series Trail Of Sorrows with a 1:25 cover.

Out #1 by Rob Williams and Will Conrad is a new series from AWA and retailer are getting a special 75% discount rate to order copies.

and is a new series from AWA and retailer are getting a special 75% discount rate to order copies. House Of Slaughter #1, the Something Is Killing The Children spinoff by James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal, Chris Shehan and Werther Dell'Edera has more tiered variants going higher than anyone. With 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:500 and 1:1000 tiered variants.

Ablaze launches a new Conan adaptation, Cimmerian: Beyond The Black River, by Robert E. Howard, Mathieu Gabella, and Anthony Jean.

and A brand new Jennifer Blood #1 launched by Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Federici from Dynamite with 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, 1:15, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 tiered covers.

and from Dynamite with 1:7, 1:10, 1:11, 1:15, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 tiered covers. Action Lab is launching Hath No Fury #1 by Steph Cannon and Luke Martinez .

and . AfterShock Comics launches Brian Buccellato and Hayden Sherman 's Chicken Devil #1 with 1:15 and 5:15 tiered variants.

and 's Chicken Devil #1 with 1:15 and 5:15 tiered variants. While Oni Press launch Christopher Sebela and Kendall Goode 's Dirtbag Rapture, a title I am clearly going to have to sue over.

and 's Dirtbag Rapture, a title I am clearly going to have to sue over. Mr Snuffles from Rick & Morty gets his own one-shot.

Titan brings Neil Gaiman and Charles Vess ' Stardust back into full illustrated hardcover while DC brings back The Annodated Sandman.

' Stardust back into full illustrated hardcover while DC brings back The Annodated Sandman. Miriam Bonastre Tur 's much-anticipated graphic novel Hooky is up in hardcover and paperback.

's much-anticipated graphic novel Hooky is up in hardcover and paperback. And The Boulet Brothers ' guest-curated Heavy Metal Magazine #113 is late, but up for FOC now.

' guest-curated Heavy Metal Magazine #113 is late, but up for FOC now. Dan Watters and Dani 's Arkham: City Of The World #1 is up for FOC too.

and 's Arkham: City Of The World #1 is up for FOC too. Batman: The Audio Adventures gets its one-shot as well.

The Batman director Mattson Tomlin is writing his first Batman comic, Batman: The Imposter #1 drawn by Andrea Sorrentino and launching with FOC.

is writing his first Batman comic, Batman: The Imposter #1 drawn by and launching with FOC. DC Horror launches Soul Plumber #1 by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel, and John McCrea.

and Swamp Dogs by J.M. Brandt, Theo Prasidis and Kewber Baal launches from Scout Comics.

and launches from Scout Comics. DC Comics launches Wonder Woman The Adventures Of Young Diana Special #1 One Shot by Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Ganucheau

What's on your FOC?

