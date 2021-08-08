How Batman Got J'onn Killed in Justice League Last Ride #4 [Preview]

Justice League Last Ride #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the solicitation or this comic promises to reveal one of the series' central mysteries: why Superman blames Batman for the death of the Martian Manhunter. It looks like we'll get to see what happened for ourselves… but in this preview, you get just a tease.

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #4 (OF 7)
DC Comics
0621DC127
0621DC128 – JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #4 (OF 7) CVR B TIAGO DA SILVA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson
The Justice League disbanded when their last mission went terribly wrong, and Martian Manhunter paid the ultimate price. But the team learns that time is a circle, and their last mission on Apokolips holds more than just the key to protecting a war criminal and completing their mission, it tells the story of how we lost J'onn…and why Superman holds Batman responsible!
In Shops: 8/10/2021
SRP: $3.99

