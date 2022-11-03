How Dark Crisis Slips Between Action Comics 1049 & 1050

Justice League #75, published in the spring, saw the death of the Justice League, including Clark Kent, Superman, and the beginning of the Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths. But he wss still alive in his own comic book, Action Comics, fiughting on another world. So how does this fit together?

It was intimated in solicitations, Bleeding Cool got the official word from sources for those of you who care about such. The entirety of Dark Crisis will be placed between this months's Action Comics #1049 and Action Comics #1050 in Superman's personal timeline. And that you will actually see his extraction for the Justice League #75 at the end of Superman: Kal-El Returns the week after #1049. Just so that you can join everything together.

KAL-EL RETURNS PART 5—THE EPIC CROSSOVER BETWEEN ACTION COMICS AND SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL CONTINUES! We're only one month away from the mammoth Action Comics #1050, and tensions between the Super-Family and Lex Luthor have never been higher. Meanwhile, in the Fortress of Solitude, Steel, Supergirl, and Kong Kenan repel an alien invasion!

Written by Mark Waid, Sina Grace, Alex Segura, and Marv Wolfman Art by Max Raynor, Dean Haspiel, Jack Herbert, and Reilly Brown Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe? In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and…Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/202

The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow. Well…most of the people. Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor–think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning. Two years' worth of Superman stories come to a head in this oversize anniversary issue with all-star talent that launches Superman and the DCU into an exciting new era! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/27/2022