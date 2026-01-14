Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged:

How DC's K.O. #3 And Aquaman #13 Align… Or Not (Spoilers)

DC's K.O. #3 and Aquaman #13 are published today... but do they tell the same story? It all depends on what you arev looking for.

Article Summary DC's K.O. #3 and Aquaman #13 share plotlines but differ in details and character perspectives.

Both issues feature Aquaman reviving Hawkman to aid in the ongoing Omega Tournament battles.

Lex Luthor and Supergirl take center stage as major adversaries, shaking up the competition.

Atlantis emerges amid chaos, while events unfold differently between land and sea heroes.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico and Aquaman #13 by Jeremy Adams and Daniel Bayliss are both published today from DC Comics. I've always liked to see how such series align, back each other up or differ when telling the same story. So as Aquaman chooses to revive Hawkman to assist him in his tournament fight, we see how that plays out today in both Aquaman #13… showing doubt in the face of adversary.

K.O. #3 prefers "sea and air" to "land and sea"… the former being more fitting for Hawkman surely? But their opposition is the same. Lex Luthor and Supergirl, and that has a tale to tell as well.

And then told again from Aquaman's perspective… while the rest of Aquaman's world continues in his absence.

It certainly does… although the version of the Earth we then see may not be in keeping with the world that is missing Aquaman. It must be another difference between the sea and the land. DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico and Aquaman #13 by Jeremy Adams and Daniel Bayliss are both published today from DC Comics.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain…

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain… Aquaman #13 by Jeremy Adams, Daniel Bayliss

As Arthur continues to duke it out in the major DC K.O. event, the hidden kingdom of Atlantis at last emerges! But all is not well, and Queen Mera finds herself face-to-face with the deadliest foe to attack their fair kingdom yet! New threats, new drama, a trip to the throne of Kahndaq, and the return of Black Manta!!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!