Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: KO, scott snyder, Titans

How Do You Evacuate A Planet In Seven Days, In DC's K.O #1 (Spoilers)

How do you evacuate a whole planet in under seven days, in DC's K.O #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. #1 launches a planet-wide superhero war to prepare for Darkseid's arrival in just seven days

Superheroes, governments, and big business unite to oversee Earth's mass evacuation and survival

Titans #28 picks up the race as the heroes split up to save humanity from the Apokoliptian threat

Evacuation sparks political complications and resistance, including an "evacuation truther" movement

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics tomorrow. In which the world's superheroes go to war across the planet, to imbue a champion with the Omega energies needed to take on Darkseid as a new King Omega. I know, I know, when you write it down…. but that will also need an evacuation of the Earth. And while the Titans series seems to be taking on most of that, out next week, it begins with the first issue of K.O. As they have seven days to prepare for the coming of Darkseid…

First, there's the politics of it all. The macro at least. With governments and big business getting in together with the superheroes.

And taking care of all the supervillains in the process. No wonder there's an "evacuation truther" movement growing in the DC Universe. Amanda Waller was right… DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025 Titans #28

Written by John Layman with art and main cover by Pete Woods.

In this comic book that fast follows DC K.O. #1 on October 15, 2025, the Titans race to evacuate earth! Before the heart of Apokolips transforms the planet into a hellscape, the Titans lead the evacuation of every human being! While the team splits up to save as many people as possible, old friends and new allies join the fray to save humanity from extinction. The next major Titans storyline starts here! Titans #28, a 32-page comic book, will retail for $3.99 US (main cover) and $4.99 US (card stock variant covers). Variant covers by Brad Walker and Paris Alleyne

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!