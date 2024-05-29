Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, moira mactaggert, Rise Of The Powers Of X

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Moira? (X-Men Spoilers)

Moira Mactaggert, architect of Krakoa, in partnership with Charles Xavier and Magneto, went bad. So how do you walk back from genocide?

Article Summary Moira Mactaggert betrays Krakoa and aids in a mutant genocide.

Despite her actions, Charles Xavier seems to have a plan for redemption.

Moira's eleventh life is revealed, now powerless and isolated.

Kieron Gillen and RB Silva's "Rise Of The Powers Of X" #5 sees a major series conclusion.

Moira Mactaggert, architect of Krakoa, in partnership with Charles Xavier and Magneto, went bad, partly as a result of her feud with Destiny and Mystique across the decades and timelines. But now, in the final embers of Krakoa, in Rise Of The Powers Of X #5, is there any way to redeem her? After she betrayed Krakoa to Orchis, turned herself into robot AI after her powers were removed, and helped orchestrate the genocidal attack on all mutants. It's a little hard to walk back from all that.

But Charles Xavier never gives up. And in the words of Doctor Who, this moment has been prepared for.

With a return to the park bench, their first meeting on many of the timelines that Moira Mactegert has lived through.

Because not even Moira Mactaggert can completely believe that making Mister Sinister into a god is going to work out for everyone.

But Professor Charles Xavier had been playing the long game, and using Moira Mactaggert as a pawn this whole time. Even as that pawn is about to reach the far side of the chessboard and become a queen.

And she does it, pinning a target for Phoenix on the Enigma Dominion, before paying the price for her final betrayal.

With a new timeline being established that may be a bit of a fudge… given that this Moira was powerless, and the timeline she left still exists…

…. but I am not sure that anyone will notice. A Phoenix did it. Welcome to Moira Mactaggert's eleventh life.

Moira lives, and always lives, without powers. In this timeline or another. Moira's eleventh life as was once suggested might happen, way back in the original Powers Of X series. but no longer part of the Marvel Universe?

Looks like she made the right choice at the end, and has an eleventh life, far away from anyone and anthing else. Don't expect her back for From The Ashes either. Oh and you know how I said that Charles Xavier never gives up?

Maybe I was wrong… and he had a shave as awell. Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 by Kieron Gillen and RB Silva is published today by Marvel Comics.

RISE OF POWERS OF X #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240732

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva

THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME!

The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever…and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude! Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!