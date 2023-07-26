Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, krakoa, mutant, orchis, xspoilers

How Free Comic Book Day X-Men Joins Up With Hellfire Gala & Iron Man

On this year's Free Comic Book Day, we saw a figure enter the Treehouse Krakoan Embassy of New York on the eve of the third Hellfire Gala.

In this year's Free Comic Book Day's X-Men and Avengers stories, we saw a mysterious figure enter the Treehouse Krakoan Embassy of New York on the eve of the third Hellfire Gala. Someone with a religious fervour, it seems.

At this point, it may be worth noting that his identity is not actually revealed in the Hellfire Gala 2023, published today by Marvel Comics.

But his actions on behalf of Orchis set off a chain of events that do run through the Gala.

And see Cyclops defeated and the Captain Krakoa costume stolen.

So as Cyclops is flung to his supposed death…

The Krakoan Treehouse, as predicted in Timeless #1 2022…

…burns to the ground.

Even as the US government considers siding with Orchis…

…so they are the victim of a false flag operation.

And Tony Stark, in today's Invincible Iron Man gets the word.

And in Hellfire Gala #1, the Avengers leave the party en masse.

And Iron Man plots his own path.

Captain America (back in Free Comic Book Day) set off to join them…

But is himself diverted along the way.

And Rogue gets the word.

And so does Iron Man.

On Krakoa, this is a signal for Destiny and Mystique to leave.

Rogue rescues Captain America from Orchis soldiers…

And Iron Man eventually catches up.

As the Stark Sentinels go to work…

Of course, for Orchis, this is just the beginning… follow along with Bleeding Cool's spoiler coverage of the Hellfire Gala 2023 #1 today with this tag…

X-MEN HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert, Luciano Vecchio, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman, Javier Pina, R.B. Silva, Joshua Cassara, Kris Anka, Pepe Larraz (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $8.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN! As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FCBD 2023 AVENGERS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220014

(W) Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman (A) Joshua Cassara, Various (CA) Garron, Javier

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 19, 2023

TIMELESS 2022 #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220750

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, Salvador Larroca (CA) Kael Ngu

A SHOCKING LOOK AT THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO COME IN 2023! The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position – on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future! How Free Comic Book Day X-Men Joins Up With Hellfire Gala & Iron Man (#XSpoilers)Rated T In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: $5.99

