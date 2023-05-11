How Late Is The Justice Society Of America, And Other DC Comics? Justice Society of America #4 was originally scheduled by DC Comics for the 7th of February, but is now for the 25th of May.

Man, people waited so long for a Justice Society of America after the DC Comics New 52 deleted the very idea of it, back in 2011, removed from DC Comics continuity. The Golden Age superhero precursor to the Justice League returned conceptually with DC Rebirth, as well as appearing in Justice League, Doomsday Clock and Infinity Frontier, though it took the recent Flashpoint Beyond series to kick this off properly. And so a new Justice Society of America comic was born, by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin alongside The Golden Age and a new Stargirl series. But it has been rather late… of late. Here is where the latest schedules are at.

Justice Society of America #4 was originally scheduled by DC Comics for the 7th of February, now for the 25th of May. Justice Society of America #5 was scheduled for the 28th of March, now for the 20th of June. Justice Society of America #6 was scheduled for the 23rd of May, then the 20th of June and now the 25th of July. And Justice Society of America #7 was scheduled for the 18th of July and now the 22nd of August.

In other DC Comics delays, Batman: The Audio Adventures #7 has been delayed from the 28th of March to the 13th of June. Dark Knights of Steel #11 has been delayed from the 16th of May to the 6th of June. And Waller VS Wildstorm #2 has been further delayed from the 16th of May to the 13th of June.

Icon Vs. Hardware #3 has been delayed by DC Comics from the 11th of April to the 9th of May and then to the 30th of May, while Icon Vs. Hardware #4 has been delayed from 9th of May to the 6th of June and then to the 11th of July, and Icon Vs. Hardware #5 has been delayed from the 13th of June to the 22nd of August.

And Fables #159, drawn by Mark Buckingham who is also drawing Miracleman: The Silver Age, has been delayed further by DC Comics from the 21st of March to the 16th of May and then the 6th of June, while Fables #160 has been delayed from the 4th of April to the 27th of June. I reckon that last one may slip further still…