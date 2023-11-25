Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Movies, Netflix, Titan | Tagged: ags Visaggio, Rebel Moon, zack snyder

How Magdalene Visaggio Worked With Zack Snyder on Rebel Moon

Magdalene Visaggio is writing the official tie-in comic book to Rebel Moon with Zack Snyder, and she has a few things to say to her critics.

Magdalene Visaggio is an outspoken trans comic book creator, with work from Marvel and DC, licensed comics like Rick And Morty and a number of original comic book series, one of which was turned into a Syfy TV series. As a result, she attracts a lot of hatred online. It seems to be the way these days. And now that she is writing the official tie-in comic book to Rebel Moon with Zack Snyder, that seems to be ramping up somewhat. She posts to social media;

"Dear haters: ZS interviewed and selected me personally for the Rebel Moon gig among a slew of other writers. ZS reviewed, noted, and approved every single issue. He took a great deal of personal interest. His notes were usually like "I wanna see X foreshadowed here" ZS gave me an incredibly free hand in crafting the story; he handed me three main characters and a scenario. Most of the rest is all me. We're both giant world building nerds so we vibed really hard talking about convoluted Ancient Rome and the Ancient Near East politics I have never, not once, felt more trusted by an editorial team. The folks at Titan and TSQ specifically really let me stretch my legs and take some creative risks (at least for me, considering how much of my work is about teenage girl antics) to craft something truly epic. "One of the most frustrating things I found about working at both DC *and* Marvel is how hemmed in I felt; I always want to break my toys and reassemble them, which is hard to pull of with super established IP. It's a big reason I never got traction there. I was that kid who bought action figures, decided they were different characters, and used everything from tin foil to k'nex to torn up old t-shirts to redesign and reinvent them. That's how my 8" Geordi LaForge action figure became REVOLUTION MAN, and how Picard got an exosuit. If they COULD be disassembled they WOULD be disassembled, swapping costume pieces, power sets. I found strange new ways to configure my Superhuman Samurai Syber Squad machines to make new creations. And Zack? Zack let me run wild, and I did my best to respect that trust and make sure I was coloring at least in the SPIRIT of the lines. "My dream has always been to be given some D-list superhero to completely revamp and reconceptualize, Animal Man and Sandman style, to find what works and what doesnt and try and break it apart and rebuild it. And because this is new IP, I didn't have to break anything. I BUILT.

I built a language and a society and history and a family legacy that could tear these characters apart. I set them on collision courses with each other and then let them fly. It was an honor and a joy, and Im incredibly grateful to @ZackSnyder for his trust and enthusiasm. "I had to write HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE before ever seeing the movie — because they wanted to get going on it EARLY to accommodate Zack's schedule — and I think that was a good thing, because it didn't hem me in. Zack was there to keep things on track. I have one scene where originally Djimon Honsou's character Titus was acting out of character because I didnt really know much about him yet, but Zack wanted to see him at this moment in the story. So I wrote it and Zack gently corrected. "It's a hell of a way to work, with firm editorial support and enthusiasm, and something I have rarely been given. It's so exciting to be in on the ground floor of something like REBEL MOON and to get the first real stab at fleshing out the larger world. I'm trying to lay down guidelines for the future at the same time I'm trying to tell a great story with stupendous visuals. It was an incredibly positive experience and I'm looking forward to many years of playing in this world I've gotten to help create a little. and I cant wait for someone to break and reassemble my toys. "Let the past die. Kill it if you have to."

Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe is an official prequel to the upcoming two-parter Rebel Moon film series from Zack Snyder for Netflix. Written by Magdalene Visaggio and drawn by Clark Bint, the comic book series will be published by Titan Comics in January 2024 with covers from Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau and Rafael Albuquerque.

In April, Magdalene Visaggio tweeted, "I'm working this week to wrap up a very involved, incredibly worldbuildy (I invented a language) sci-fi comic script with one of the biggest directors in the world AND writing a TV pilot". I guess this would be it… she now adds "I wanna say I have LOVED working with Zack. He's always so excited by every idea. He gave me a pretty free hand on HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE and as I fell in love with the world he created, he fell in love with Shasu, the world *I* created." And told us "The planet Shasu, homeworld of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, was long the unconquerable world. It's history goes back almost 10,000 years to when the first wave of settlers took root on the unspoiled scrub world."

Zack Snyder tweeted, "Excited to announce that the @RebelMoon universe is expanding beyond the screen with a prequel comic series. Issue 1 of REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE will be published by @TitanComics on January 10, 2024, and available wherever comics are sold."

"Set 5 years before the events depicted in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the comic HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family's history. As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war."

"Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe is essential reading for anyone who wants to know more about the rich and expansive lore of the Rebel Moon universe. With an original story from Zack Snyder himself, the comic carries the same levels of drama, action, and high emotional stakes that the director is known for. ""I'm excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings," said Zack Snyder. "In Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe, fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion." "Mags Visaggio describes the comic as a 'Shakespearean tragedy…It's all extremely personal, a family in conflict with its patriarch who is in conflict with himself at a moment when they need to be united. It's a story about failure and the consequences of failure.""

REBEL MOON HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE #1 (OF 4) CVR A ARTGERM (MR)

TITAN COMICS

NOV230755

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Artgerm

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO HIGHLY-ANTICIAPTED NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON! BASED ON A STORY BY ZACK SNYDER AND WRITTEN BY EISNER-NOMINATED MAGS VISAGGIO! As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father's domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war. In Shops: Jan 10, 2024 SRP: $3.99 REBEL MOON HOUSE BLOOD AXE #2 (OF 4) CVR A WARREN JOHNSON (M

TITAN COMICS

DEC230829

(W) Mags Vissagio, Zack Snyder (A) Clark Bint (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

TBA In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

