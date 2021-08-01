How Marvel and DC are Collecting Their Pride Comics for Bookstores

This year, both Marvel and DC Comics published Pride-related anthology comic books for the first time. And for next year they are both collecting them with other material for bookstores. Marvel will add the wedding issue, King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling, to their Marvel Voices: Pride #1 as well as relevant stories from Marvel's Voices #1 and the United States of Captain America #1 that Dean Cain hated so much. While DC Comics collects DC Pride #1 alongside, Mysteries of Love in Space #1, New Year's Evil #1, and Young Monsters in Love #1. Here are the listings for both;

Marvel's Voices: Pride Paperback – May 3, 2022

by Anthony Oliveira, Steve Orlando, Kieron Gillen, Allan Heinberg, Javier Garron, Jim Cheung , Kris Anka

Stories from the world outside your window, by diverse creators who are making theirs Marvel — and making their voices heard! Take pride in a rainbow-powered, queer-centered anthology by an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. New talents and fan-favorites tell their Pride stories — stories of inspiration and empowerment, featuring Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! And more sensational characters, old and new! Plus, Billy and Teddy's honeymoon is interrupted by a full-scale galactic invasion of symbiotes! Aaron Fischer is the Captain America of the railways! And a stunning gallery of Phil Jimenez's Pride Month variant covers!

COLLECTING: Marvel's Voices: Pride (2021) 1, King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling (2021) 1, material from Marvel's Voices (2020) 1, United States of Captain America (2021) 1

DC Pride 2021 Hardcover – April 26, 2022

DC celebrates Pride with this incredible collection starring fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter, Extraño, Batwoman, Aqualad, Alan Scott, Obsidian, Future State Flash, Renee Montoya, Pied Piper, and many more!

DC Pride 2021 collects DC Pride #1, Mysteries of Love in Space #1, New Year's Evil #1, Young Monsters in Love #1!

In DC Pride #1 find the thrilling introduction of new hero DREAMER in the DCU (as seen on The CW's Supergirl), along with a pinup gallery with art by Travis Moore, Kris Anka, Kevin Wada, Sophie Campbell, Nick Robles, and more! Not to mention, six exciting new profiles of DCTV's LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them!

Mysteries in Love #1 knows that sometimes love can make you feel like you're from another planet…but what if you actually were? Join Superman, The New Gods, Green Lantern, Starro, Hawkgirl and even the Teen Titans' new sensation Crush for eight tales of romance that will whisk you to the moon and back!

New Years Evil #1 is a holiday special unlike any other…because it's all about the folks on Santa's naughty list! Folks like the Joker, Sinestro, Toyman, Harley Quinn, and even an appearance from that timely rascal the Calendar Man. Come sledding with your favorite villains!

Young Monsters in Love #1 shows us it's hard being a monster…and even harder being a monster in love. Sparks will fly and hearts will be broken when the ghouls and ghosts of the DC Universe assemble to bring you the Valentine's Day Special that no one saw coming!