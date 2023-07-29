Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Venom | Tagged: black widow, natasha romanoff

How The Black Widow Got Her Venom On This Week (Spoilers)

At San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, was going to be the new Venom, taking over from the Brocks.

And that she would be staying in this role not for an issue or two, but for well into 2024 at least. And that this would all go down in Venom #26. Well, this week in Venom #23 it looks like the Black Widow got a head start.

With this seeming stranger walking through the main action with no one paying them attention.

And so the "broken hourglass" herself finds a way to mop up after all the action has gone down and bring home a little stranger left behind when it all went down… and giving us this "spoiler" cover. BNo fights, no violence, just being in the right place at the right time…

VENOM #23

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230830

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • Ken Lashley (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

A NEW VISION OF TOXIN! Toxin is the offspring of the most dangerous symbiote in the history of the Marvel Universe: CARNAGE. But while Carnage and Cletus Kasady are separated and both devising machinations and plans of cosmic bloodshed and conquest, what has its progeny been doing? And will Dylan Brock or the Venom symbiote survive when they come face to face with this latest terrifying Toxin?! PLUS: Toxin isn't the only symbiote in this story who's unlike anything you've ever seen! The symbiote family is about to grow a little larger… and what's coming will change the continuing saga of the symbiotes FOREVER! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VENOM #26

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

NEW CHAMPIONS VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA • VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

THE STING OF THE WIDOW!

After the shocking events of VENOM #23, NATASHA ROMANOFF, THE BLACK WIDOW, crosses paths with the symbiotes in a way that will leave them both changed FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #27

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by CAFU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE VENOM OF THE WIDOW!

After the birth of an all-new symbiote, what familiar face will cross its path and become its first host?! And will that host be able to resist the symbiote's corrupting and violent influence? Perhaps the bigger question: Will the symbiote be able to survive THEIRS?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

THE WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)

Sarah Gailey (W) • Alessandro Miracolo (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

WHITE WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • WHITE WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

KNIGHT'S END VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Yelena Belova returns!

Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she's finally free to choose her own path, who will she become? Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (Obi-Wan, Yoda) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel's most enigmatic antiheroes.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ON SALE IN NOVEMBER!

