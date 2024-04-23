Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Blood Hunt, fall of x, krakoa, orchis

How This Week's Avengers Jumps From Fall Of X to Blood Hunt (Spoilers)

Man, Avengers #12 is a greedy comic book. It is not only an official Fall Of X crossover title but also for the upcoming event Blood Hunt.

3-D Man, a former Avenger, is revealed to be an unknowing plant by Orchis.

Jed MacKay juggles writing duties across multiple Marvel events.

The Stark Sentinels and the Darkforce create a bleak scenario for the Avengers.

I know people say that Marvel Comics events land on top of one another these days, but this is a little much, is it not? One notable twist in Avengers #12, out earlier this month was that former Avenger 3-D Man was working for Orchis against the mutants – or specifically the Avengers, brought in by MODOK as an anti-Avengers specialist. But maybe not…

Like Firestar, he was a plant. Unlike Firestar, he didn't even know he was a plant.

And the Avengers have to deal with the fact that they are going up against a plant who doesn't know that's what he is. And is also really good at what he does. So, as the Avengers do their best to take down the events of the Fall Of X, they are also his upside by the next event coming along.

Well, the writer of the Avengers, is also writing Blood Hunt... and then also writing X-Men to follow. Jed MacKay is certainly a busy boy, I hope he can keep all these different events separate in his head, even if he can't in the actual comic book he is writing. So… it looks like the Darkforce is taking the Stark Sentinels, as darkness spreads around the Earth. That can't end badly in any way, can it? And are they going to stop the Avengers from getting back to Earth?

No, clearly not.

AVENGERS #13

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240682

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE AVENGERS VERSUS THE STARK SENTINEL PROGRAM!

Orchis' counterstrike puts the Avengers on the back foot as the true extent of the Stark Sentinel program is revealed. Can Earth's Mightiest Heroes stand against impossible odds? Or will they fall against the metal onslaught? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99

