How To Justify Marvel's Venom Horse Comic With Al Ewing (Spoilers)

Al Ewing says of today's Venom War "There's also a backup story involving Venom Horse a.k.a. the horse from the new Venom movie trailer."

In his most recent newsletter, Al Ewing says of today's Venom War #1 "There's also a backup story involving Venom Horse a.k.a. the horse from the new Venom movie trailer. I don't think it's much of a spoiler to say that I wrote the panel descriptions in the manner of the Hindenburg Announcer Guy, and Carlos Nieto absolutely delivers on the mayhem. Have fun with it, goo believers!" So, yes, that's officially a character inspired by a movie trailer. Expect a collection in time for the third Venom movie. Hindenburg Announcer Guy was Herbert Morrison, and this is how that famous commentary went…

"It's starting to rain again; it's… the rain had slacked up a little bit. The back motors of the ship are just holding it just enough to keep it from…It's burst into flames! Get this, Charlie; get this, Charlie! It's fire, and it's crashing! It's crashing, terrible! Oh, my! Get out of the way, please! It's burning, bursting into flames and the… and it's falling on the mooring mast and all the folks between it. This is terrible, this is one of the worst catastrophes in the world. Oh it's… its flames… Crashing, oh! Four- or five-hundred feet into the sky and it… it's a terrific crash, ladies and gentlemen. It's smoke, and it's flames now; and the frame is crashing to the ground, not quite to the mooring mast. Oh, the humanity, all the passengers. screaming around here. I told you: it… I can't even talk to people, their friends are on there! Ah! It's… it… it's a… ah! I… I can't talk, ladies and gentlemen. Honest: it's just laying there, mass of smoking wreckage. Ah! And everybody can hardly breathe and talk and the screaming, lady, I… I… I'm sorry. Honest, I… I can hardly breathe. I… I'm going to step inside, where I cannot see it. Charlie, that's terrible. Ah, ah… I can't, I… Listen, folks: I… I'm gonna have to stop for a minute because I've lost my voice. This is the worst thing I've ever witnessed."

Now you are ready to read Venom Horse. Oh wait, also you might need Simulacra et Simulation by Jean Baudrillard published in 1981, and examination of the relationships between reality, symbols, and society, with and how culture and media construct an understanding of shared existence. Oh don't worry, Venom Horse will catch you up…

But it might also be useful to see the latest trailer for the third Venom film, Venom The Last Dance. features a horse being taken over by the Venom symbiote before going a big race with it.

As well as running on variant covers for the Venom War series, and one-page stories in the back. But what kind of stories could run based on nothing but a movie trailer?

Al Ewing stories, of course. Providing a meta-commentary on the nature of corporate comic book publication. Yes another one, Look, this is Al Ewing, okay? He's really good at it.

Simulacra are copies that depict things that either had no original, or that no longer have an original, according to Jean Baudrillard, whereas simulation is the imitation of the operation of a real-world process or system over time.

But might it go even further? Variant covers for a comic book story based on a trailer to a movie based on a comic book based on a costume in another comic book, itself based on a costume, Venom Horse will continue to appear, and deconstruct everything about his very existence, in upcoming issues of Venom War. Venom War Horse. Something like that.

VENOM WAR #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240882

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Iban Coello

LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom! Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Al Ewing and Iban Coello comes a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $5.99

