How to Say Goodbye in Cuban: Graphic Memoir of a Cuban Boyhood

How to Say Goodbye in Cuban by Daniel Miyares is an upcoming graphic novel memoir about coming of age during the Cuban Revolution, out in September.

Article Summary How to Say Goodbye in Cuban is a graphic memoir of childhood during the Cuban Revolution by Daniel Miyares

Follows 12-year-old Carlos and his family's dramatic escape from Cuba to America for freedom

Blends personal stories of bullying, family, and starting over with vivid, realistic illustrations

Perfect for fans of historical graphic novels and coming-of-age stories; releases September 30th

Here's a graphic novel memoir to look out for: How to Say Goodbye in Cuban by Daniel Miyares. This captivating graphic novel memoir vividly brings to life the childhood of the author's father, 12-year-old Carlos, his life during the Cuban Revolution, and his family's harrowing escape to America. Filled with tension and impossible choices, this gripping tale sheds light on major events of the Cuban Revolution and tells a timeless story of one family's quest for freedom and a new place to call home.

How to Say Goodbye in Cuban is a labor of love that took over two decades for Miyares to bring to life. Through weekly phone calls with his father and extensive research, Miyares has crafted a poignant and powerful narrative that masterfully weaves a tale of resilience, hope, and the unbreakable bonds of family in times of crisis. Carlos's struggles, being the new kid, facing bullies, and navigating family expectations, are universally relatable, while the backdrop of a nation in turmoil adds a gripping layer of historical drama that will resonate deeply with readers. With richly detailed, realistic illustrations that set it apart in the graphic novel space, How to Say Goodbye in Cuban is a must-read for history lovers, graphic novel fans, and anyone who has ever embarked on a quest for a new beginning.

Daniel Miyares is the critically acclaimed author-illustrator of Night Out, which was called a "pleasure" by Publishers Weekly in a starred review, and Float, which the Boston Globe called a "perfect wordless picture book." He is also the illustrator of Night Walk to the Seas, written by Deborah Wiles, described as "majestic" by Bulletin Center for Children's Books, and That is My Dream! a picture book version of Langston Hughes' "Dream Variation," hailed as "a must-read" by Kirkus in a starred review. He lives in Kansas with his family.

How to Say Goodbye in Cuban is out on September 30th and is already available for preorder.

