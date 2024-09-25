Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: raven, Titans

How Today's Titans #15 Changes Raven Going Forward (Spoilers)

The current Titans run has seen Raven's gem demon removed from her, used as a trading position with her father, Trigon.

The current Titans run has seen Raven's gem demon removed from her, used as a pawn by Amanda Waller and as a trading position with her father, Trigon. Returning to the gem, only saw the demon, now known as the Dark Winged Queen, possess Raven entirely. But in Titans #15, out today from Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer, as the battle with Trigon and the world superheroes continues, Raven is freed. However, the subsequent confrontation does not go as planned. With Beast Boy as mediator, the two gain a sort of rapprochement. As their voices also begin to merge…

And, as a result, you get a new Raven. Just one who may be less – or more – than human. With her black and purple cloak transformed in the light.

And a Raven combined, who is more than happy to take on her father, the demon Trigon, in a way she may not have been able to before.

Certainly not as viciously, anyway. Or as deserving of a new action figure.

Everyone gets stabbed in the back on splash pages these days. Maybe there should be a moratorium? And how ill Amanda Waller react to this newly powered-up Raven, since Waller is against any such thing? For someone who has had so many wins of late, Waller does seem to be piling up the losses right now…

TITANS #15 CVR A LUCAS MEYER

DC COMICS

JUL243382

THE DARK WINGED QUEEN IS RISING AND THE DCU WILL NEVER BE THE SAME! A major death will shake the DCU. There is no stopping it. Dark destiny is coming, and countless worlds shake with fear. The Dark Winged Queen is rising. Stronger than the Titans. Stronger than Trigon and all his demonic children. Can the Titans save the world and their friend? Or will they be forced to choose?In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

SRP: $3.99

