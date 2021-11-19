Hulk #1 Preview: Hulk Get New Number One Issue With New Creative Team

HULK #1

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

IMMORTAL NO LONGER! CATES & OTTLEY DELIVER A NEW, COLOSSAL-SIZED ERA!

"MAD SCIENTIST" Part 1 of 6

The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

