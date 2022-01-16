Hulk #3 Preview: The Strongest Drug There Is

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The Hulk is going to need a little more than a mild sedative to calm him down in this preview of Hulk #3, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Hulk #3

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

"SMASHSTRONAUT" PART 3 OF 6! There is another Bruce Banner! But where is his Hulk? The answer to that question? Well, it's a doozy. And it's about to change our Hulk's entire course of action! The most insane, action-packed HULK story you've ever read gets even MORE epic as Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley take things to a whole other level!

Marvel



On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages

Rated T+

$3.99









